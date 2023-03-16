On March 15, 2023, LiveWire officially announced that it’s entering the European and UK markets. As of the announcement date, LiveWire ONE bikes are now available to pre-order in four new regions: Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Delivery is slated to begin sometime in April, 2023, and a reservation fee of €100 (that’s about £88, or $106 USD if you’re keeping track) will secure your place in line once the bikes start rolling out to customers in these markets.

LiveWire Europe will be managing the reservations, with plans for a network of 30 retailers across Europe. While the company’s overarching strategy is to offer direct interaction with customers, an additional plan is to host summer customer events and demos at these dealers in the coming months. Details about any such events aren’t available just yet, but will be posted on the LiveWire website, as well as to its social media channels and email lists.

Gallery: LiveWire ONE

19 Photos

What colors will be available upon the European launch of the LiveWire ONE? Three options will be on offer: Nimbus Gray, Nightfall Blue, and Liquid Black. Here’s the pricing information (including value-added tax, or VAT) by market:

Germany €24,990 (about $26,440)

France €25,290 (about $26,757)

Netherlands €25,390 (about $26,863)

UK £22,990 (about $27,769)

What can European riders expect when they take delivery of a LiveWire ONE? The OEM claims over 90 miles of mixed highway and city range, which is equivalent to just under 145 kilometers. As with all electric vehicles, a number of factors can impact what a rider’s actual range may be, and it will vary widely based on use. Other performance claims include a zero-to-100 kilometer per hour time of 3.0 seconds.

As for charging, LiveWire ONE lets riders utilize level one charging via a standard outlet, or available DC fast charging, which the firm says can go from 20 to 80 percent of a full charge in about 30 minutes. Other standard equipment includes electronic rider aids made possible thanks to a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), including traction control and ABS.

In 2023, all LiveWire ONE motorcycles are assembled at the Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations plant located in York, Pennsylvania.