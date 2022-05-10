When Harley-Davidson spun off LiveWire into a standalone brand, the split liberated the electric mobility firm from the Motor Company’s heritage-heavy styling. That design liberty is most evident in the 2023 S2 Del Mar. Harley first teased the new electric model with a sketch bearing an XR750-inspired livery. However, the LiveWire brand forges a new road ahead with the limited-run Del Mar Launch Edition.

With only 100 examples available, the Launch Edition Del Mar will feature exclusive Jasper Gray or Comet Indigo finishes along with a special wheel design. LiveWire notes that the hand-applied paint and graphics require five days to complete while the 19-inch wheelset draws inspiration from modern circuit boards.

Aside from the limited-edition livery and wheels, both the Launch Edition and production model will showcase LiveWire’s new S2 Arrow platform. The modular architecture features a proprietary battery, motor, charging, and control system developed at LiveWire’s Mountain View, California, lab. Thanks to the fully-integrated chassis and power train, the Del Mar produces 59.6 kW (80 horsepower) and tips the scales at 440 pounds.

That favorable power-to-weight ratio results in a 3.5-second 0-to-60 mph time while also netting 100 city miles on a single charge. Unfortunately, LiveWire doesn’t state the model’s highway range, but the Del Mar caters more to urban riders and commuters anyway. LiveWire appeals to city dwellers with street tracker styling including high-mounted handlebars, a trimmed flyscreen, and a narrow tail section. The Launch Edition may flaunt trim-specific wheels but the production model also rolls on a 19-inch wheelset shod in Dunlop DT1 tires.

The 100 serialized Del Mar Launch Editions will be built to order with an MSRP of $17,699. Customers can reserve their unit now at the LiveWire website and delivery is expected for spring 2023. The brand will start production of the standard S2 Del Mar model following the Launch Edition and the base trim will start at $15,000.

“The S2 Del Mar model represents the next step in the evolution of the LiveWire brand,” explained Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz. “The ARROW architecture underpinning the Del Mar, developed in-house at LiveWire Labs, demonstrates our ambition to lead in the EV space and establish LiveWire as the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world.”