Plenty of OEMs are thinking electric in 2021, but most aren’t creating entirely new sub-brands to showcase those models. In May, 2021, Harley-Davidson first announced its plan to spin off its LiveWire brand into its own thing. Then, in June, Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung dug up some interesting info about the upcoming “new” model out of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s latest VIN filings. Would it be more of the same, or could we expect much to change when LiveWire ONE finally made its debut?

On July 8, 2021, Harley-Davidson put those questions to rest with the official introduction of the 2021 LiveWire ONE. Although as Dustin pointed out, the NHTSA documents from June, 2021 list a 101 horsepower figure out of the Revelation electric motor, the Motor Company claims the same 105 horsepower for LiveWire ONE as it did at the LiveWire’s 2020 introduction. Incidentally, that’s also paired with a claimed 86 ft-lbs of torque, as well.

Other important figures to note: LiveWire ONE has a claimed top speed of 110 mph, with a zero to 60 time of 3.0 seconds. The battery is a 15.4 kWh unit. With a DC fast charger, Harley says it can charge from zero to 80 percent in 40 minutes, or up to 100 percent in one hour. City range is a claimed 146 miles, and combined stop-and-go traffic range is 95 miles. Real-world findings may be different, but if all those figures are in the general ballpark, it certainly sounds promising.

Suspension on the LiveWire ONE consists of a Showa Big Piston separate function fork up front, as well as a Showa balance-free rear cushion-lite monoshock in the rear. Wheels are 17-inch, black, cast-aluminum, split five-spoke units wrapped in Michelin Scorcher Sport rubber. Brake setup consists of dual four-piston radial Brembo monoblock up front, with a two-piston single disc setup in the rear. Seat height is 30 inches, ground clearance is 5.1 inches, and the whole shebang weighs 562 pounds at the curb.

The thing that might get most people talking about LiveWire ONE is the price, which has dropped significantly. For 2021, the new LiveWire ONE’s MSRP in the U.S. is $21,999, before any tax credits. That means you could buy one of these and a little electric scooter for a friend for the $30,000 price of the previous LiveWire. Or you could spend that extra $8K you’ll save on sweet accessories and gear for your new LiveWire ONE, which of course is what the MoCo is hoping you’ll do.

The LiveWire ONE will make its in-person debut at the IMS Outdoors North California show on July 18, 2021. If you’re going to an IMS Outdoors event, you should be able to take it for a demo ride. Also, if you’re interested in purchasing one, it’s available at the dedicated LiveWire.com website. For those who prefer to do their bike browsing in person, it will be available at 12 dedicated LiveWire dealers across the U.S. Currently, LiveWire dealers exist in California, New York, and Texas, but the company plans to open additional locations in fall of 2021.

That brings us to international availability. If you’re interested in the LiveWire ONE and you live outside the U.S., the good news is that the Motor Company didn’t forget you. While LiveWire ONE is currently only available in America, the MoCo’s plan is to roll it out in international markets sometime in 2022. There’s a signup form at LiveWire.com to get on a mailing list for updates, and we’ll of course keep you updated as we learn more.