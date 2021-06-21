On June 21, 2021, Harley-Davidson offered the first tease of an all-new Revolution Max-powered motorcycle. Hot on the heels of the immensely popular Pan America 1250, the new bike will be revealed to the world via a virtual presentation on July 13, 2021. In less than one month’s time, we may not have all our questions answered—but most likely a lot of them will be.

For the moment, all that Harley has said so far is that this new Revolution Max bike will be sportier than the distinctly adventure-touring-oriented Pan America. If that’s something that piques your interest, then you’ll probably want to sign up to join the virtual launch experience. The Motor Company is inviting all fans around the world to participate via a simple signup form on its website.

“Following the successful launch of our first adventure touring motorcycle, the Pan America, we are excited to reveal another all-new motorcycle, built on the Revolution Max platform in the sport segment, showcasing unmatched Harley-Davidson technology, performance and style,” said Harley-Davidson chairman, president, and CEO Jochen Zeitz in a statement.

The event is called “From Evolution to Revolution,” and the bike unveiled in July will reportedly be headed to Harley dealerships by the end of 2021. Since it’s a teaser, naturally all other information pertaining to pricing, availability, colors, options, and accessories is currently under wraps.

Timing this teaser to come out with just under a month to go before the big reveal likely hits a certain sweet spot. Is it enough time to build up the right level of anticipation, but also not enough time for people to either get frustrated or even forget that this announcement is coming? We’ll probably know the answer to that question on July 13, 2021 as well.

To sign up for your invitation to the virtual launch, visit the official signup form.