It’s official: The LiveWire S2 Del Mar is delayed. That’s what LiveWire president Ryan Morrissey told analysts during its quarterly presentation on February 2, 2023. While the model was originally planned to start rolling out in the first half of 2023, it’s now been pushed back to the second half of the year.

Expectations for numbers to be shipped have consequently been adjusted downward, as well. Originally, the stated plan was to ship around 7,000 Del Mars during the first year of production. At present, the company expects to send out between 750 and 2,000 units, instead.

This, in turn, prompted Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz to inquire what effect this delay might have on LiveWire’s previously stated goal of shipping 15,000 bikes by 2024, as well as achieve positive cash flow into its coffers by 2026. Morrissey reportedly said that it shouldn’t have a significant impact, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Gallery: LiveWire S2 Del Mar Production Version

Things have been a bit slower to get off the ground for LiveWire than all involved would probably like. Although operating at a loss for the first few years was spelled out in the company’s expectations, it’s still not clear how well LiveWire machines are selling.

The company said that it shipped 597 units in 2022—but it consistently separates numbers of shipped bikes from numbers of sold bikes in its reporting. It did not list how many LiveWires were sold, despite separating LiveWire reporting into its own category, away from Harley-Davidson's combustion machines. However, it did detail revenues for these machines, listing $14 million for LiveWire and $33 million for its STACYC electric balance bikes for kids, which also nestle under the LiveWire reporting umbrella.

When will the S2 Del Mar eventually make its way to customers? So far, the information is hazy—and the back half of 2023 spans an entire six-month period. Whether the release will come closer to the beginning or the end of those six months isn’t clear just yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as and when we learn more. It’s difficult to see at this point how delays like this couldn’t have further impacts down the road, but as with so many things, we’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out in real life.