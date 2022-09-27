September 27, 2022 marks a big date in LiveWire history. As of this date, it’s now the first publicly-traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. and is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange. To celebrate, LiveWire also chose this as the date to open reservations for the production version of the S2 Del Mar.

As you may recall, the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition sold out in May, 2022 after having been available for just 18 minutes. If you’re sad that you missed out on the Launch Edition, hopefully you’ll feel a little better when we tell you that as of September 27, 2022, you can now place reservations for the production version. According to LiveWire, “priority delivery will be given to customers with confirmed reservations … for expected delivery in the spring of 2023.”

The current timeline places delivery of the Launch Edition to those customers that purchased it first, after which point the production version should follow directly afterward. All LiveWire S2 Del Mar bikes will be assembled at the York, Pennsylvania Harley-Davidson plant.

Gallery: LiveWire S2 Del Mar Production Version

4 Photos

The LiveWire S2 Del Mar production bike’s specs include a claimed 80 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. City riding range is estimated at 110 miles—though, as with all electric vehicles, actual range will vary based on how you ride the bike. Zero-to-60 time is approximately 3.1 seconds. Curb weight is 431 pounds, and LiveWire says it can go from 20 to 80 percent of a full charge via Level Two charging in 75 minutes.

“Today we are pleased to be opening reservations for the production edition of the S2 Del Mar – our second LiveWire motorcycle and the next step in the evolution of the LiveWire Brand,” LiveWire Group Inc. chairman and CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement.

“The modular ARROW architecture underpinning the Del Mar, developed in-house at LiveWire Labs, demonstrates our ambition to lead in the EV space and establish LiveWire as the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. We’re excited about the future at LiveWire and look forward to the company creating the path to the electrification of motorcycling,” he concluded.

The production version of the LiveWire S2 Del Mar is available in your choice of three colors: Nimbus Gray, Nightfall Blue, or Asphalt Black. MSRP is $16,999. If you’re interested in reserving one, you can do so on the official LiveWire website (link in our Sources), with a $100 deposit.

As of September, 2022, this information only applies in the U.S. market. Although LiveWire plans to eventually roll out in other markets, that information won’t be available until a later, yet-to-be-determined date. As and when we have more information, we will of course be sure to let you know.