On March 22, 2024, LiveWire EV LLC filed a safety recall report with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding the 2024 S2 Del Mar.

Not to be confused with an earlier S2 Del Mar recall related to a possible engine software fault that was filed in February 2024, this particular recall pertains to incorrect tightening torques applied to some rear axle and lower rear shock mounting nuts.

Per LiveWire, this may result in zero clamp load in the affected areas, which could in turn lead to loss of control of the bike, thus increasing the risk of a crash. Only a specific range of 2024 S2 Del Mars may be affected, as they were reportedly inspected by a third party that apparently did not apply the correct torques to the hardware in question.

Approximately 165 bikes may be affected, which represents an estimated 58 percent of the population. Affected bikes were produced between July 31, 2023 and November 30, 2023. The affected VINs range from 1HD3GCYB0RB550041 to 1HD3GCYB0RB550699 and are non-sequential.

What Happened?

According to LiveWire's official chronology of the issue, the LiveWire Service Team first became aware of a potential problem in January 2024. After going through the proper channels, a formal investigation began in February 2024. In early March 2024, LiveWire made the decision to issue a safety recall.

The recall report attributes the issue to "an improper third-party inspection process [that was] performed on certain motorcycles within the build range."

What LiveWire Is Doing

LiveWire is notifying its dealer network between March 21, 2024 and March 28, 2024. Additionally, it is notifying registered owners of affected bikes between March 26, 2024 and April 2, 2024, so that they know what's happening and can take appropriate action to remedy any issues.

Please note that S2 Del Mars outside the recall population range are not affected by this recall and that it only applies to a specific production range of this model year and machine.

LiveWire is also notifying its dealer network that it may sell but not deliver affected 2024 S2 Del Mars until after this recall service is performed.

What Should Owners Do?

If you're the owner of a 2024 LiveWire S2 Del Mar that is affected by this recall, you'll need to contact your local authorized LiveWire dealer to arrange for a recall service.

This service will consist of a thorough inspection of the hardware in potentially affected areas. If necessary, LiveWire technicians will then tighten the nuts to the appropriate torque specification.

Should any damage have occurred to the components affected, LiveWire technicians will replace any damaged components, free of charge to the customer. As a regular matter of course, no components are planned to be replaced unless there is damage otherwise noted during the inspection.

In the meantime, owners may contact LiveWire Customer Service at 1-855-387-4337 regarding LiveWire recall number 1002. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.