LiveWire sent out a worldwide recall notice to dealers around the globe for certain 2024 S2 Del Mar and S2 Mulholland EV motorcycles. The issue? Apparently, the high voltage fuse supplied from the factory on affected units "may open due to repeated rapid acceleration events," which could in turn "[result] in a loss of propulsion without providing prior indication to the rider."

In plain English, the bike motors could suddenly stop moving with no warning. At the same time, the announcement also notes that all other electrical functions (ABS, lights, turn signals) will still work. It's just the motor that won't move you, and which also won't be able to be restarted because that fuse will be stuck open.

Please note that this is a different recall from the previous S2 Del Mar software-related recall that also involved the bikes suddenly stopping moving while in operation. The current recall is a physical hardware issue, not a software issue.

In the US, LiveWire filed the appropriate Part 573 Safety Recall Report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. However, the supporting paperwork for this recall in the US includes the worldwide dealer announcement, as well as the appropriate LiveWire Service Bulletin that instructs dealers on how to process the recall and handle service on affected units.

LiveWire's Service Bulletin is dated August 17, 2024, and refers to this as Recall 1003 -- 2024 S2 High Voltage Fuse. This recall affects all 2024 S2 Del Mar and S2 Mulholland motorcycles produced prior to July 15, 2024. Notably, all 2024 S2 Del Mar and S2 Mulholland bikes produced after that date use a different high voltage fuse, and are not subject to this issue or the resulting recall that addresses it.

Approximately 788 of the 2024 LiveWire S2 Del Mar and Mulholland bikes could be affected by this recall, including approximately 574 S2 Del Mars and 214 S2 Mulhollands. In its recall paperwork, LiveWire notes that it is unable to provide an estimate of the percentage of vehicles actually affected by this defect.

But by RideApart's count, that's nearly every S2 motorcycle LiveWire has produced.

LiveWire planned dealer notification about this issue between August 14, 2024 and August 21, 2024. Additionally, it planned owner notification between August 19, 2024 and August 26, 2024.

In the event that some LiveWire S2 motorcycles have been sold since their initial purchase from LiveWire, the company asks that previous owners pass this recall information along to the new owners so that they can complete recall service if necessary. Additionally, if the original owners of affected LiveWires provide LiveWire with address information for the new owners at customersupport@livewire.com, the company will then be able to notify the new owners so they can arrange for service.

For LiveWire dealers, the official notification says that they can sell but not deliver any bikes affected by this recall until the appropriate service has been performed. According to the company, recall kits including a higher amperage high voltage fuse were set to begin rolling out to dealers on August 19, 2024.

Owners of affected LiveWire S2 Del Mar and S2 Mulholland bikes should contact their local LiveWire dealer to arrange for recall service. At that time, your LiveWire dealer will remove the faulty fuse and replace it with a new high voltage fuse with an increased amperage rating.

In the US, LiveWire owners may contact LiveWire customer service at 1-855-387-4337 regarding LiveWire recall number 1003. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.