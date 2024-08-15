The Quickshift

Polaris is recalling approximately 285,000 snowmobiles from model years 2013-2024 due to a potential fire risk

The recall relates to degraded fuel and a potential for electrostatic discharge (ESD) in the fuel tank system if the sleds stay stationary for extended periods of time

Certain 2021-2024 Matryx platform, 2015-2024 Axys-platform, and 2013-2014 ProStar S4 snowmobiles are included in this recall

Owners of affected sleds can safely keep riding, per Polaris, as long as they adhere to specific fuel (or fuel additive) requirements to eliminate ESD

Polaris officially announced a major recall on multiple of its snowmobile models, spanning model years 2013 through 2024 due to a potential fire risk. According to the snowmobile OEM, certain 2021-2024 Matryx-platform sleds, 2015-2024 Axys-platform sleds, and 2013-2014 ProStar S4 sleds could potentially be affected.

In total, Polaris estimates that about 285,000 units are affected worldwide.

The company made the recall announcement on its webpage on August 12, 2024, at which time it says that it also notified the US Consumer Product Safety Commission about its findings and this recall. At the time of writing, neither the CPSC nor Canada's equivalent federal government agency, Transport Canada, has a recall notice currently listed for this issue.

What's the issue? According to Polaris, under very specific conditions including extended storage and with natural fuel degradation over time, vapors inside the fuel tank may be ignited due to electrostatic discharge (ESD). This may happen during the course of sled operation, which could pose a potential danger to riders.

So far, Polaris reports eight separate reports of fuel tank ruptures related to this issue, which includes three instances of fire and injuries on snowmobiles previously recalled due to another ESD-related issue.

Unlike a previous ESD-related recall, Polaris says that this recall (which is number S-24-01, in case you need it) is not a stop-ride recall. Instead, the company says it has developed two solutions to eliminate ESD in the fuel tank and allow riders to continue enjoying their sleds safely.

The solutions vary based on what engine is in your sled, as well as what fuel is available to you in your area. To keep things simple, we'll stick them in a simple table to keep things organized.

If Your Polaris Snowmobile... You Should Use This Fuel, Per Polaris If You Can't Find The Suggested Fuel In Your Area, Do This Instead Has a Patriot Boost or Patriot 9R engine, or else is a 600 INDY Cross Country model Use an oxygenated fuel that is 91 octane or higher and contains 10 percent ethanol (E10) Use Polaris Anti-Static and Fuel Stabilizer according to label instructions if 91 octane E10 fuel is not available in your area. Does not have a Patriot Boost or Patriot 9R engine and is not a 600 INDY Cross Country model Use an oxygenated fuel that is 87 octane or higher and contains 10 percent ethanol (E10) Use Polaris Anti-Static and Fuel Stabilizer according to label instructions if 87 octane E10 fuel is not available in your area.

If you're unsure whether your 2013-2024 Polaris snowmobile is specifically affected by this recall, there's an official Polaris VIN lookup for recalled vehicles located here.

According to Polaris, the inclusion of 10 percent ethanol will combat the ESD buildup in the fuel tank system, while simultaneously not harming your snowmobile's engine. However, customers using all snowmobiles except the ProStar S4s will need to change the fuel type designation on their gauge if they are using ethanol-containing fuel for the first time. Be aware that the ProStar S4s do not have this option.

This is an evolving recall that has changed and expanded over the months since Polaris first announced it in March 2024. On August 12, 2024, Polaris announced the introduction of its Anti-Static and Fuel Stabilizer additive, which can be purchased directly from your local authorized Polaris dealer if you opt to go this route.