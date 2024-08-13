The Quickshift

Polaris is dropping '90s-inspired limited edition snowmobiles for its 70th anniversary

The first uses the Patriot 9R Switchback Assault 146 as its basis

Pricing hasn't been announced but will go on sale this September

We're at the point where my youth is now—exasperatedly sighs—considered "classic." The '90s were, according to math that I absolutely don't like, 30 years ago and what was cool then is back in trend now. But these trends are done under the guise of throwbacks.

Ugh.

I'm even presented with this sobering reality when I ask Alexa to play punk from the 2000s and she replies, "Playing Pop Punk Classics". I die a little more inside and gain a new gray hair each time she says the title of that playlist.

But Polaris is tapping in on the millennial nostalgia, too, as for the brand's 70th anniversary, the company is dropping three limited edition snowmobiles, with the first celebrating a machine from the '90s. And it's got the '90s graphics to go along with it.

The special edition sled is based on Polaris' Patriot 9R Switchback Assault 146, a crossover snowmobile that's designed to be both capable on a trail or powder. Called the 70th Anniversary Limited Edition, Polaris threw it back to the brand's XLT snowmobiles that dominated the scene in the '90s by giving the snowmobile the classic black over purple and blue color scheme that was all the rage back then.

I remember a neighbor of mine owning an XLT in this color scheme, so it's wild to see it come back around.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The basics of the sled haven't changed, however, as you still get the two-stroke Patriot 9R engine, WER shocks, and 146-inch track. You do get the graphics, color-matched bumpers, and a set of dope hand-guards that complete the appearance package.

Speaking ahead of the snowmobile's launch, Nels Eide, the company's Snow Product Manager said, "We set out to create truly special Anniversary Editions, drawing from 70 years of innovation and snowmobile history. The iconic sleds from the 90s emerged as top contenders. The 90s era influences are prominent in pop culture, and the nostalgia is also resonating within the snowmobiling community."

As mentioned above, this special edition is only the first of three, with the following two set to be released this September. Each, however, will feature a throwback livery and theme set from Polaris' '90s past.

The company hasn't released pricing but stated that for those interested in the classic good looks, the machines will be available to order starting September 7th and will be available until the 28th or until supplies last.

But what do you all think? Are you ready for some nostalgia-driven snowmobiles to hit the snow with? Or are you like me and both excited at the cool liveries and disheartened by the fact that your youth is now considered "classic"? Let me know in the comments.