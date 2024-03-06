A few days ago, we detailed Ski-Doo’s latest and great snowmobiles, and then hopped up to West Yellowstone to try a few out. More on that soon. Now, Polaris wants in on the snowy action and is launching, well, a lot. Honestly, I don’t know where to start with Polaris’ 2025 snowmobile and snowbike lineups, so we’re just going to dive in and get to the good stuff.

Let’s hit it.

First and foremost, Polaris will be offering the company’s awesome Dynamix suspension technology on the Indy VR1 platform through its SnowCheck customer customization program. It’s so far only on the Indy, but the fact that it’s bringing this tech to the lineup at all is wild. I’ve been fortunate enough to try the system out on several RZRs and this is going to be pretty neat on a sled.

Likewise, Polaris states that the Dynamix system, “controls all four shocks to smooth out bumps and help flatten any corner along with added balance giving the rider additional control while navigating the trail,” adding that the Dynamix’s “Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) … senses vehicle movement and automatically adjusts shock compression to the premier trail handling on the snow giving the rider added confidence and comfort.” That’s slick as hell if I do say so myself.

Additionally, the company brought the Patriot 9R engine to the Indy XCR and Switchback Assault sleds, which Polaris states was begged for by enthusiasts and customers alike. The 899cc engine is designed for “corner-to-corner torque and lightning-fast response without weight compromise.” Sign us up.

Get the RideApart Newsletter

Elsewhere in Polaris’ lineup, the engineers had their way with the King, the Rocky Mountain King, that is. The RMK went on Ozempic and lost seven pounds from the prior generation, which Polaris says allows for “instant lift, effortless control, and immediate response,” while a new throttle “makes it easier for riders to maneuver in deep snow conditions.”

The company didn’t stop there, also including new running boards, drive shafts, and ergonomic updates, including a lower seat height in the RMK and RMK Khaos models, specifically those with the Patriot 9R Pro and Patriot Boost engines.

Moreover, the entire 2025 lineup gets the option to snag Polaris’ Ride Command 7-inch display, which allows riders to have a “dedicated GPS,” as well as “public and private land information; re-integrated Wi-Fi capabilities on select models; an upgraded 5-way joystick; various technological enhancements to keep our technology faster, efficient and more powerful; and Group Ride is available on all 7S displays and allows riders to ride at their own pace while still staying connected and communicating with others they are riding with that day.”

Don’t worry, motorcyclists, the company didn’t forget about the Timbersleds.

One big issue in the backcountry is limiting track speed and making sure you have control of your snowbike. A limiter strap helps do exactly that, with Polaris stating that its new strap “allows riders to customize their ride for their preferred style or the day’s snow conditions. Installing the limiter strap will provide a more precise, technical riding style while removing it provides the agility and playfulness expected.”

Additionally, the new Timbersled Riot platform is said to be the “most versatile” snowbike kit on the market, and I think I need to test the veracity of such claims. Though I’ll need a dirtbike first.

Hey, Zero, I have an idea…

And that’s it. It’s a lot, I know. I thought I was going cross-eyed reading Polaris’ statements on all the new sleds, but it also got me really excited to see where the company was going, especially with the Dynamix suspension and the Riot snowbike kit.

I may need a few bank loans real soon. But what do you all think? What do you think of Polaris’ latest snowmobile and snowbike lineups? Let us know what else you want to see in the comments below.