If you’re into farming, construction, or any other industrial work, chances are you interact with UTVs on a regular basis. These rugged lovable workhorses are super practical, and they can be tons of fun too, provided your supervisor doesn’t catch you hooning around in one – or maybe they’re in on the fun too.

From hauling workers to the worksite to carrying all sorts of farming equipment, tools, and other machinery, UTVs are only getting better. The EV era accelerates this development even further, and it’s easy to see this the new Pro XD Kinetic UTV from none other than Polaris. Polaris is no stranger to all sorts of fun and wonderful powersports products. From the roadgoing Slingshot that’s sort of a car but not really, to its go-anywhere Sportsman ATVs, all the way to its rally-ready RZR side-by-sides, Polaris quite literally has it all. The Pro XD Kinetic UTV takes this a step further by providing users with an all-electric UTV perfect for commercial applications.

Polaris Pro XD Kinetic - Driving

Zero emissions, zero fuel costs, and lower maintenance expenses are what the Pro XD Kinetic is all about. Polaris says that it delivers reliable performance all while offering the same cargo and towing capabilities as internal combustion models. With 1,250 pounds of cargo and 2,500 pounds of towing capability, the Pro XD Kinetic can pretty much do it all, while being stealthy, silent, easy to operate, and low on maintenance. Speaking of maintenance, Polaris ascertains that it has approximately 60 percent lower scheduled maintenance costs compared to ICE models – reduced costs that are sure to add up to sizable savings in the long run.

Commenting on the new product launch, Aaron Stegemann, the VP of Polaris Commercial, explained how the new Pro XD Kinetic improves sustainability all while providing class-leading capabilities. “In everything we do, Polaris Commercial is committed to providing the greatest value for our customers. That means genuinely listening to their pain points, understanding the use-cases and applications for our work UTVs and solving unmet demands where we can. With the introduction of the Pro XD Kinetic, we’re keeping the features our customers love and rely on from the Pro XD family – superior durability, serviceability and safety features – while addressing the ever-growing environmental, operational and government requirements for EVs.”

Polaris Pro XD Kinetic At Work

Diving into the technology a bit, we find a large 14.9 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that’s designed to last the vehicle’s lifetime. It’s paired with a powerful electric motor that was born out of the brand’s decade-long partnership with Zero Motorcycles, promising instant torque for easy towing. Best of all, the Pro XD Kinetic can easily be charged with a standard wall socket, and even be used off the grid through standard power generators. Meanwhile, in well-equipped worksites, the UTV supports 220V fast charging.

Of course, safety is of top priority be it for work or for play, and the Pro XD Kinetic doesn’t skimp on the essentials. It gets bright orange seatbelts for maximum visibility, as well as a horn, backup alarm, and adjustable speed settings for workplace compliance. There’s also an optional lighting kit for after-dark duty. When it comes to pricing, the Polaris Pro XD Kinetic commands quite a premium starting at $28,999 USD.