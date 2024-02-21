If you work or play outdoors, then chances are UTVs are a part of your day-to-day life. These rugged off-roaders are designed specifically to handle all types of terrain, all while hauling whatever gear or payload needed. Polaris has long been the go-to for outdoor enthusiasts, and it sets the bar even higher with Ranger XD 1500.

The company says that its Ranger XD 1500 sets the standard for a new class of extreme duty utility side-by-sides, as it’s loaded to the brim with all sorts of tech and performance features, and is engineered to handle the most extreme of environments.

With 110 horsepower on tap, the Polaris Ranger XD 1500 makes quick work of heavy cargo.

Power and durability are the two key features of the Ranger XD 1500, and Polaris makes good with the company's ProStar 1,500cc three-cylinder engine, which delivers 110 horsepower ensuring more than enough grunt to tackle the most rugged of terrain.

Power is sent to all four wheels through Polaris' Steeldrive transmission, which itself is an interesting piece of tech, as it makes use of a 100-percent steel-constructed belt that requires little to no maintenance. Think of it as a conventional scooter CVT but on steroids. The fact that it is, in essence, a CVT means that it’s always operating in the ideal ratio, maximizing the 110 horsepower of the ProStar engine.

According to Steve Menneto, the President of Polaris Off Road, it took the company more than five years to develop the Ranger XD 1500. With inputs from Polaris' customers, the Ranger XD 1500 was built to satisfy the diverse needs of all sorts of individuals. “We spent over five years meeting with farmers, ranchers, large acreage property owners and big game hunters to develop an extreme duty vehicle that was missing from the market,” he said.

Polaris' Ride Connect allows you to access navigation and monitor vehicle stats.

Performance and durability aside, the Ranger XD 1500 doesn’t forget about comfort and convenience. For starters, its tall ground clearance and arched A-arms ensure it can power through any obstacle with ease.

On top of that, it has a spacious interior that can even be fitted with heated seats. And for a more seamless off-the-grid experience, Ride Command allows you to plan your trips and never worry about getting lost. Thought that's half the fun.

6 Photos

In total, Polaris offers the 2024 Ranger XD 1500 in three distinct trims: the Ranger XD 1500 Premium offers a two-seater cabin, and carries an MSRP of $29,999 USD; the Ranger XD 1500 Northstar Premium features a fully enclosed cabin with climate control and lockable doors for $39,999 USD; and the $44,999 USD Ranger XD 1500 Northstar Ultimate throws in heated seats, a JBL audio system, and Ride Command+ all as standard.

So how are you going to use these new UTVs?