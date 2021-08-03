When it comes to recreational vehicles such as motorcycles, ATVs, and side-by-sides, there’s more to the cost of ownership than the MSRP. From insurance, registration, and maintenance, to storage and trailering accommodations, expenses escalate quickly. Whether you’re a city dweller with limited garage space or a weekend warrior that seldom explores the trails, renting powersports vehicles is sometimes more cost-efficient than owning them.

For that reason, Polaris launched the Polaris Adventures Select program in March, 2021. Initially serving the Pheonix, Arizona area, the rental program offered customers access to ATVs, RZR side-by-sides, Polaris Slingshots, and Indian Motorcycles. The three membership options include Basic, Plus, and Ultimate tiers.

2021 Polaris RZR 900 2021 Polaris Slingshot

The standard membership costs $149 per month and includes four monthly credits for users to apply to rentals. Plus tier bumps the monthly dues up to $399 but provides customers with 12 monthly credits while the Ultimate membership includes 30 monthly credits for $799 per month. Now, the program will expand into the neighboring states of Nevada and Utah.



“We are excited to build upon the success of our Polaris Adventures Select pilot program in Phoenix and introduce the offering to outdoor enthusiasts in Utah for the first time,” stated Polaris chief digital officer Vic Koelsch. “This program greatly enhances accessibility for those looking to try powersports or those who love to ride but have barriers to traditional ownership.”

Based out of Polaris affiliate Mad Moose Rentals in Hurrican, Utah, the Polaris Adventure Select program will offer on-point delivery to customers within 45 minutes of the rental facility. Along with convenient setup and reservation tools, users will can also enjoy their rented RZR or Indian Chief without cleaning up or storing the vehicle.

Members can also tap into the Adventures Select community by sharing ride experiences or writing helpful reviews. With summer in full swing, there’s no better time to get out there and explore. Thanks to Polaris Adventures Select, now you don’t have to own a recreational vehicle to enjoy the great outdoors.