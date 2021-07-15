One of the few positive things to come out of the 2020s so far is a massive renewed interest in riding motorcycles. Both new bike sales and used bike sales alike are booming—and for good reason. Bike rentals are ticking up, too—and peer-to-peer motorcycle rental service Riders Share wants to sweeten the deal if you’re willing to rent out certain 2015 or newer bikes.

If you list a 2015 or newer BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Indian, or Ural motorbike for rental on Riders Share, and you perform three or more motorcycle rentals to other riders before October 14, 2021, you’ll receive an extra $250. Maybe you have a bike that fits that description in your garage, or you were thinking of getting your hands on one in the very near future. If so, here’s a potentially nice bonus to consider.

“Historically, purchasing a motorcycle hasn't been viewed as a good investment, but we are aiming to change that with the Riders Share platform,” Riders Share CEO Guillermo Cornejo said in a statement.

“We have helped many of our users turn their motorcycles into incredible financial investments, returning as much as 2,800% in 3 years by listing their motorcycles and utilizing the peer-to-peer platform. Riders Share users have been able to start businesses based on the volume rentals they are performing on the platform. It truly is the power of the peer-to-peer platform,” he concluded.

What kinds of bikes do best on Riders Share? So far, in order, the company says that BMW adventure bikes, Can-Am, Ducati Monsters and Scramblers, Harley-Davidson Road Glides and Electra Glides, Indian Chieftains, Challengers, and Roadmasters, and Urals all do well. The adventure bike segment is also popping just as hard on RS as it seems to be in general motorcycle sales.

If you’re thinking of purchasing a 2015 or newer bike as a rental investment, RS advises surveying your local Riders Share bikes to see what’s currently available. What niches aren’t adequately represented? Which are overrepresented? Your best bet is to pick something at the sweet spot of being desirable and relatively unique for your market, according to the platform.