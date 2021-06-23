Not all road trips require roads.
With summer’s official arrival, many motorcyclists are planning or embarking on summertime road trips. However, not all road trips are confined to the pavement. Adventure and dual-sport riders take to the dirt as well, and with nearly 500,000 miles of public trails in the United States, it’s no better time to take a trip.
To meet the surge in demand, peer-to-peer motorcycle rental service Riders Share is expanding its catalog to include off-road motorcycles. Depending on location and availability, the service features dual-sport and adventure models by brands such as BMW, Ducati, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, and Yamaha. Customers can book motorcycles for one-off trips or utilizes the Rider Pass monthly subscription for discounted rates.
“We are really excited to be able to offer adventure and dual-sport motorcycle rentals on the platform, especially since the adventure motorcycle market is one of the fastest-growing segments in all of motorcycling,” said Riders Share CEO Guillermo Cornejo. “There is something uniquely American about getting out on a motorcycle and exploring nature, so we are happy to help make it more attainable for users across the country.”
Due to the recent spike in off-road motorcycle sales, many dealerships and outfitters no longer have the available inventory to offer dual-sport rentals. Riders Share’s new off-road service solves the supply issue for countless riders looking to explore the great outdoors. Other than extended trips, peer-to-peer rentals also allow users to test numerous models before committing to a purchase. Now, customers can extend those benefits to off-road models as well.
As a peer-to-peer rental service, Riders Share hosts a wide variety of machines, but some aftermarket exhausts may not qualify for trail use in certain states. For that reason, users should consult local off-road guidelines before reserving a motorcycle. Aside from those legal considerations, Riders Share’s new off-road offerings should be a welcome addition for adventure and dual-sport riders alike.
Source: Riders Share
