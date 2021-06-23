With summer’s official arrival, many motorcyclists are planning or embarking on summertime road trips. However, not all road trips are confined to the pavement. Adventure and dual-sport riders take to the dirt as well, and with nearly 500,000 miles of public trails in the United States, it’s no better time to take a trip.

To meet the surge in demand, peer-to-peer motorcycle rental service Riders Share is expanding its catalog to include off-road motorcycles. Depending on location and availability, the service features dual-sport and adventure models by brands such as BMW, Ducati, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, and Yamaha. Customers can book motorcycles for one-off trips or utilizes the Rider Pass monthly subscription for discounted rates.

“We are really excited to be able to offer adventure and dual-sport motorcycle rentals on the platform, especially since the adventure motorcycle market is one of the fastest-growing segments in all of motorcycling,” said Riders Share CEO Guillermo Cornejo. “There is something uniquely American about getting out on a motorcycle and exploring nature, so we are happy to help make it more attainable for users across the country.”

Due to the recent spike in off-road motorcycle sales, many dealerships and outfitters no longer have the available inventory to offer dual-sport rentals. Riders Share’s new off-road service solves the supply issue for countless riders looking to explore the great outdoors. Other than extended trips, peer-to-peer rentals also allow users to test numerous models before committing to a purchase. Now, customers can extend those benefits to off-road models as well.

As a peer-to-peer rental service, Riders Share hosts a wide variety of machines, but some aftermarket exhausts may not qualify for trail use in certain states. For that reason, users should consult local off-road guidelines before reserving a motorcycle. Aside from those legal considerations, Riders Share’s new off-road offerings should be a welcome addition for adventure and dual-sport riders alike.