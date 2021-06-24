Motorcycle rental services are more accessible and diverse than ever. From EagleRider offering Zero electric motorcycle rentals to peer-to-peer services like Twisted Road and Riders Share, there’s no better time to take that trip or try before you buy. Now, Indian Motorcycle is upping its rental game by adding 14 new rental locations across Canada and the U.S.

Totaling 25 locations in all, Indian’s latest rental expansion more than doubles its previous offerings. Now available in Sturgis, S.D.; Atlanta; Chicago; Panama City, Fla.; and Vancouver, B.C., North American customers can choose from various models in the current model year range. Whether you’re curious about the revamped Chief and FTR 1200 platforms or prefer the comfort of the Challenger and Roadmaster Limited, each location will update the rental fleet over a 12–18-month period. This ensures that customers will experience the latest and greatest in Indian’s lineup.

“As stay-at-home restrictions from the past year contributed to a surge within motorcycling, we’re excited to offer more ways for riders to experience what Indian Motorcycle has to offer,” said Indian Motorcycles Vice President Aaron Jax. “Whether in need of a bike for commuting, for an upcoming ride, or simply for an extended demo experience, Indian Motorcycle Rentals provide a premium experience for locals and visitors alike.”

Those interested in renting an Indian are required to have a motorcycle endorsement and full gear. That includes a DOT-approved helmet, pants, and close-toed shoes. Indian also suggests gloves, riding jacket, and Hi-Viz apparel. For those without a personal helmet, each Indian rental affiliate will also offer lid loaners.

From San Diego to Nashville, from Austin to Milwaukee, prospective buyers and touring riders can rent an Indian for as little as four hours to as long as one week. Each rental package includes damage coverage as well. Indian’s expanded offerings only make the motorcycle rental market even more accessible and diverse than ever.