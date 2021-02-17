Are you interested in trying a Zero Motorcycle, but you want more time with it than just a quick demo ride? If you live near certain EagleRider bike rental franchise locations, you’re in luck. Zero and EagleRider announced their brand-new partnership on February 16, 2021. A selection of SR/S and SR/F bikes are available for rent right now at certain locations.

There’s more to get excited about here, though. Zero and EagleRider are also doing a “Try Before You Buy” program. If you rent a Zero from EagleRider, and then you decide to purchase a brand-new Zero for yourself, the electric OEM will discount the price of your rental (up to $300) from the purchase price of your new Zero.

As of February 17, 2021, rental prices for all Zeros in all EagleRider locations are listed at $99 a day. That means you could find out what it’s like to live with a Zero for three days, and get it refunded if you make that purchasing leap. It’s a pretty sweet deal if you’re on the fence about it.

“The riding experience of a Zero is fundamentally different than that of any other motorcycle, especially a gas-powered one, but the ownership of an EV is materially different, as well,” said Mike Cunningham, VP of Sales for the Americas for Zero Motorcycles, in a statement.

“Taking a Zero home and living with it for a few days may seem like just an extended demo ride, but the impact of the experience on riders is significant,” he added.

EagleRider Zero selection screenshot, February 17, 2021.

At rollout, Zero Motorcycles are available from the following EagleRider locations:

Las Vegas, Nevada

San Francisco, California

Los Angeles, California

Phoenix, Arizona

Miami, Florida

It’s unclear if or when other EagleRider locations will see Zero Motorcycle availability, but hopefully this will expand accessibility for riders who are curious to learn what the Zero experience is all about.