On July 23, 2024, Indian Motorcycle issued a safety recall for certain 2024 touring bikes due to the risk of a rear suspension failure.

On affected bikes, a rear suspension pushrod manufactured by an Indian supplier was not made to appropriate specifications and may buckle under load. Indian's recall describes the parts as having "suspect material strength."

Approximately 1,773 individual bikes could potentially be involved in this recall, according to Indian Motorcycle Company's records. This represents about 20 percent of the population.

Since multiple models across different production and VIN ranges are involved, here's a full breakdown of the 2024 models included in this recall. Please note that all VIN ranges are nonsequential.

Model Affected By Recall Affected Production Date Range Affected VIN Range 2024 Indian Challenger February 22, 2024 through June 25, 2024 56KLCBRR6R3427836 to 56KLCBRR9R3431427 2024 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse February 22, 2024 through June 25, 2024 56KTCDBBXR3427864 through 56KTCDBB4R3431442 2024 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Icon February 29, 2024 through May 3, 2024 56KTC9BB7R3428063 through 56KTC9BB2R3429914 2024 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse with PowerBand Audio Package February 22, 2024 through June 25, 2024 56KTC9BB7R3427852 through 56KTC9BB0R3431421 2024 Indian Chieftain Limited March 20, 2024 through June 18, 2024 56KTCABB0R3428469 through 56KTCABB6R3431344 2024 Indian Chieftain Limited with PowerBand Audio Package March 20, 2024 through June 25, 2024 56KTCPBB0R3428443 through 56KTCPBBXR3431432 2024 Indian Chieftain February 22, 2024 through June 19, 2024 56KTCBAA0R3427823 through 56KTCBAAXR3431393 2024 Indian Challenger Dark Horse with PowerBand Audio Package February 22, 2024 through June 25, 2024 56KLCKRR1R3427825 through 56KLCKRR0R3431462 2024 Indian Challenger Limited with PowerBand Audio Package February 26, 2024 through June 19, 2024 56KLCJRR9R3427906 through 56KLCJRR5R3431404 2024 Indian Challenger Dark Horse February 22, 2024 through June 19, 2024 56KLCCRR3R3427847 through 56KLCCRR8R3431392 2024 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Icon with PowerBand Audio Package February 22, 2024 through June 17, 2024 56KLCKRR9R3427832 through 56KLCKRR7R3431314 2024 Indian Challenger Limited February 22, 2024 through July 9, 2024 56KLCARR2R3427844 through 56KLCARR8R3431557 2024 Indian Pursuit Limited Icon with PowerBand Audio Package March 12, 2024 through May 17, 2024 56KLDHRR2R3428207 through 56KLDHRR5R3430422 2024 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse February 27, 2024 through July 11, 2024 56KLDDRR6R3427974 through 56KLDDRR4R3431621 2024 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse with PowerBand Audio Package February 22, 2024 through July 8, 2024 56KLDFRR4R3427824 through 56KLDFRR5R3431512 2024 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Icon with PowerBand Audio Package February 22, 2024 through July 8, 2024 56KLDFRR4R3427855 through 56KLDFRRXR3431473 2024 Indian Pursuit Limited February 22, 2024 through July 10, 2024 56KLDGRR3R3427853 through 56KLDGRR2R3431571 2024 Indian Pursuit Limited with PowerBand Audio Package February 22, 2024 through July 8, 2024 56KLDHRR2R3427848 through 56KLDHRR8R3431483 2024 Indian Roadmaster Limited with PowerBand Audio Package April 4, 2024 through May 23, 2024 56KTKPBB0R3428901 through 56KTKPBBXR3430624 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite February 22, 2024 through May 24, 2024 56KTKEBB3R3427861 through 56KTKEBB6R3430639 2024 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse March 11, 2024 through June 25, 2024 56KTKDBB0R3428136 through 56KTKDBB3R3431435 2024 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse with PowerBand Audio Package March 1, 2024 through June 19, 2024 56KTK9BB2R3428085 through 56KTK9BB0R3431373 2024 Indian Roadmaster March 11, 2024 through May 28, 2024 56KTRABB4R3428134 through 56KTRABB1R3430701 2024 Indian Roadmaster with PowerBand Audio Package March 21, 2024 through May 22, 2024 56KTRPBB3R3428502 through 56KTRPBBXR3430585 2024 Indian Roadmaster Limited February 27, 2024 through June 25, 2024 56KTKABB9R3427954 through 56KTKABB1R3431433 2024 Indian Springfield Dark Horse March 15, 2024 through July 11, 2024 56KTJDBB5R3428376 through 56KTJDBB3R3431616 2024 Indian Springfield February 26, 2024 through July 8, 2024 56KTHAAA7R3427894 through 56KTHAAA0R3431480

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Why are they being recalled?

Beginning in May 2024, Indian Motorcycle Company received multiple reports of suspension pushrod failures. Some came from dealers, and some came from things like internal validation testing that the company conducts annually as a normal part of operations. Although the company says that as of July 23, 2024, it has not received any reports of crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this issue, it recognizes that potential and so is issuing a safety recall to address the issue.

Indian announced plans to notify its dealer network about this recall on July 30, 2024. It will notify owners of affected bikes on or about August 14, 2024.

On July 15, 2024, Indian ceased shipment of models with affected rear suspension pushrods, and said it would only resume shipments once the remedy component, which has undergone 100 percent hardness testing to ensure it is up to specification, is available.

Indian will provide its dealer network with detailed instructions on how to replace the faulty part with the remedy part. Owners will be able to have this part replaced at their local authorized Indian Motorcycle dealer, free of charge. Any customers who previously paid to have this problem addressed may be eligible for reimbursement, provided that they have appropriate documentation to back their claims.

Owners may contact Indian Customer Service at 1-877-204-3697 regarding recall number I-24-07. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.