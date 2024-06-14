On June 4th, 2024, BMW of North America, LLC issued a safety recall for certain BMW motorcycle dealer accessory side bag holders designed to fit the 2024 CE 02 due to the possibility that the bags can detach, become a road hazard, and increase the risk of a crash.

On units that have the affected bag holders, the mounting kit for the holder contains bolts that are too short and cannot attach securely to the motorcycle, which can result in holder detachment. Up to five units are potentially affected. Equipment with the part number 77 49 5 A6B 236 potentially has this fault.

The issue was first reported on May 21st, 2024, by a non-US dealer, who reported that the bolts contained in the accessory side bag holder kit were too short for proper mounting on the rear frame. After the report, an engineering review was conducted and involved a comparison of drawing and CAD data which resulted in a discrepancy of bolt lengths.

The report found that the CAD data wasn't transferred correctly into the (build-to-print) drawing, which was provided to the supplier.

On May 28th, BMW conducted a voluntary safety recall for the accessory side bag holder, although the manufacturer hasn't received any customer complaints, field reports, or warranty claims in the US market that relate to the issue. Likewise, BMW hasn't received any reports, nor is the company otherwise aware, of any accidents or injuries that relate to this issue.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the mounting kit bolts with bolts of the correct length, free of charge. Owner notification letters will not be mailed since all affected side bag holders are still in dealer inventory. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

If you suspect you have one of the affected units, you can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.