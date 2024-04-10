On March 21, 2024, BMW of North America, LLC issued a safety recall for certain 2024 R 1300 GS bikes fitted with dealer accessory side cases due to the possibility that the case lid detaches and or the contents fall out, resulting in a crash.

On units that have the affected cases, the case latch hooks may not snap properly into the lock, which can result in the case lid opening, and possibly detaching from the motorcycle. Up to 1,600 units are potentially affected.

What Side Cases Are Included In This Recall?

The NHTSA campaign number is 24E029, and equipment with the part number 77 41 9 444 361/362 is possibly affected.

Get the RideApart Newsletter

What Owners Should Know

This recall may cause the case lid to open and possibly detach from the motorcycle. If you're an owner of an affected by a side case with the part number 77 41 9 444 361/362, contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Dealers will repair the locking mechanism and hinges of the side cases, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 13, 2024.