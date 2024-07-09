As of July 3rd, American Honda has issued a recall on model year 2023 and 2024 CRF50F, CRF110F, and CRF125F dirt bikes. And according to the recall, "The grip can detach from the handlebar, posing crash and injury hazards."

That's not good.

The recall was issued after a report of a rider injuring their knee after the handlebar grip detached from the bars, and given these are youth-oriented dirt bikes, the safest thing to do was issue the recall and tell owners to stop riding.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles, and contact American Honda Motor to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair," states the recall, adding, "Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly."

As for which models specifically are affected, "This recall involves model year 2023-2024 Honda off-road motorcycles with model numbers CRF50F, CRF110F, and CRF125F. The CRF50F and CRF110F models were sold in red or white colors. The CRF125F was sold in red color. All three models have “HONDA” printed on the seats, and the model number printed on the motorcycle frame, above the engine. The vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found on the left side of the steering head on all models. Consumers can check if their VIN is included in the recall at Honda Powersports & Motorcycle Recalls."

The bikes sold would be from between September 2022 and May 2024.

As for how they'll be fixed, that's unclear as the recall notice doesn't specify what dealerships will do to repair the affected models. Though, I suspect a stronger adhesive is likely the fix.

Not only can consumers contact their local dealership to schedule a free inspection, as well as American Honda reaching out, they can also contact "American Honda Motor toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT and Monday through Friday," to speak with a representative about the recall.