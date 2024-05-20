As of May 9th, 2024, Textron Specialized Vehicles issued a safety recall for Prowler Pro and Tracker 800SX utility vehicles (UTV) produced in 2022 and 2023.

The hazard relates to the fuel tank cap, which does not fit correctly. This can cause fuel to leak around the filler neck and pose a fire hazard.

What Vehicles Are Included in This Recall

This recall involves model years 2022 and 2023 Prowler Pro, Prowler Pro Crew, Tracker 800SX, and Tracker 800SX Crew UTVs in various colors, including green, gray, red, fossil, and timber.

You can identify whether your vehicle is one of the affected units by checking the 10th digit of the vehicle identification number (VIN). The VIN is printed on the operator side of the frame under the cargo box and shows an “N” for model year 2022 and a “P” for model year 2023.

All units were manufactured in the United States and the recall number is 24-229. About 10,300 units are included in the recall.

Incidents and Remedy

So far, the manufacturer has received 48 reports of incidents of fuel leakage around the cap, although no injuries have been reported yet.

Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all known purchasers directly. But anyone who’s using one of the recalled UTVs should stop immediately and contact an authorized dealer for a free inspection and repair.

You can contact Textron at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html or at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com or https://www.trackeroffroad.com click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.