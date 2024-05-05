As of May 2, 2024, snowmobile manufacturer Arctic Cat has recalled some 16,200 snowmobiles as the "drive clutch can break, allowing fragments to escape the snowmobile shielding, posing a laceration hazard."

The description of the recall goes further, stating "This recall involves all model year 2017-2021 Arctic Cat 8000 and 9000 series snowmobiles, and certain model year 2022 Arctic Cat 8000 series snowmobiles with last 8 digits of the VIN between: NT808000 and NT808150 and between NT100101 and NT101060. The recalled snowmobiles were produced in a variety of color combinations. “Arctic Cat” is printed on the sides of the vehicle and on the back snow-flap area."

Recalled models include the ZR LXR, ZR Sno Pro, ZR LTD, ZR RR, ZR El Tigre, and Thundercat Trail models, the XF Cross Country, XF Crosstrek, XF Crosstour, and RIOT Crossover models, the M King Cat, M SE, M Sno Pro, M Alpha, M Mountain Cat, M Hardcore, XF High Country, XF High Country LTD, and Riot X Mountain models, and the Norseman, and Norseman X Sport Utility models.

According to Arctic Cat, the brand's received more than 200 reports of drive clutch failures, along with six instances where fragments hit consumers, adding that "Four of those included reports of minor foot and toe injuries."

Somewhat oddly, the recall notice states that only visibly cracked primary clutches will be replaced free of charge, not all of them. That seems somewhat suspect, as failures or problem may not be visibly apparent with a single visual cursory inspection.

However, Arctic Cat states that "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact Arctic Cat to schedule for a free installation of an additional clutch guard." Maybe that guard provides enough deflection so when those clutches let go, it protects the occupants?

Arctic Cat says that a consumer's next step is to identify whether their machine is eligible for the recall, and contacting the company "at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information regarding eligibility. Consumers should check whether their vehicle is subject to the recall by locating the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the right side of the snowmobile tunnel near the right footrest. The VIN is needed to identify recalled snowmobiles."