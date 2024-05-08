Even if snowmobiles are used in snowy, icy conditions doesn't mean they’re immune from the risk of fires. And this is exactly what’s going on with Polaris, as it’s just announced a recall surrounding one of its newest models, the 2024 Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES.

In case you weren’t familiar, the Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES is quite the capable bit of kit for ripping up the snow, as it’s packing a 998cc twin-cylinder engine delivering around 100 horsepower to the track. So, what’s the issue? Well, as it would turn out, the snowmobile could have a faulty fuel pump assembly, wherein the pump flange could leak fuel.

Naturally, high-performance engines like these can get pretty damn hot, and high heat and leaking fuel aren’t a good combination if you’ve got safety in mind.

According to the announcement of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), three reports of leaky fuel pumps have been reported. Thankfully, no injuries were included in any of the reports. That said, companies shouldn’t wait for any injuries to happen before taking action, so if you happen to be the owner of, or know an owner of a Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES, I’d recommend getting in touch with your nearest Polaris dealer ASAP.

For reference, these snowmobiles were sold in Polaris dealerships across the US and Canada from August 2023 to March 2024. Around 240 units are included in the recall, with an additional 290 or so sold in Canada.

The CPSC’s recommended course of action is to outright stop using the affected snowmobiles and schedule a free repair to replace the fuel pump flange assembly gasket. Furthermore, Polaris has issued a Stop-Ride notice to its customers and has also begun reaching out to registered owners regarding the matter.

You can reach Polaris Industries via 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or get in touch with them through their official website.

Recalls on high-performance machinery like the Polaris Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES are definitely a bummer, especially if you’re one of the few who actually experienced the problem. The fact that these snowmobiles can easily retail for upwards of $16,000 also makes small (but dangerous) problems like this even more annoying.

But hey, it’s in Polaris’ best interest to look out for its loyal clientele, and at the end of the day, the brand’s reputation is at stake if it lets issues like this be.