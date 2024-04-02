The first Indian Scout launched more than 100 years ago in 1920. And if there was ever a motorcycle to lend credence to the age-old adage that style is always in fashion, it's the Scout.

Somehow, Indian has managed to retain the basic design of the Scout for more than a century. The brand might have cracked the code for a timeless look, but everything else must evolve to meet current power, handling, and safety standards.

Enter the 2025 Indian Scout lineup.

New For 2025

At a glance, the new Indian Scout will look almost the same as the previous generation and the generation before that. And that's intentional.

But while the design stays similar almost everything that makes up the bike has changed. Starting with the engine.

The new Scout features a completely redesigned 1,250cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine—the SpeedPlus 1250. This powerplant puts out up to 111 hp and 82 ft-lb of torque and sits in an all-new steel tube frame.

Ola Stenegard, Director of Product Design for IndianMotorcycle, said,

Our top priority was to uphold the iconic namesake of Scout and ensure the new lineup is as timeless as all its predecessors. For us, it was imperative to keep it clean, follow the iconic lines of Scout, and create a package that offered seamless customization. To achieve this, it all started with the steel tube frame and all-new, V-Twin engine.

Adding to that, Ben Lindaman, Indian's product director, stated,

Scout is a beloved model and the most iconic and historic of our lineup, resonating with all types of riders, men and women, from all over the world. Since launching the current Scout 10 years ago, the midsized cruiser segment has evolved. After conducting tons of research, rider insights drove our developments that prioritized the Scout’s iconic styling, its class-leading performance, and new rider-centric technology.

There will be five Scout models and three trim levels to choose from in 2025, all of which will feature ABS. However, only select models and trims will also have traction control and Ride Modes.

Three Areas of Focus

Indian focused on three areas to evolve the Scout for 2025: design, confidence-inspiring handling, and technology. In terms of design, the objective wasn't to create something new but rather to retain the Scout's aesthetic DNA while enhancing everything else around it.

To give the Scout confidence-inspiring handling, Indian designed it with the industry's lowest seat height: 26.5 inches. According to Indian, this helps the Scout meet the needs of a diverse group of riders while offering nimble handling.

Finally, Indian found that while rider-centric technology wasn't a priority 10 years ago, it is today. So, the new lineup offers a variety of technology packages at various price points.

Five Models

If you've already decided you want a Scout, you're only halfway to getting one because you still need to decide what model you'll get and what trim level. Here's a basic outline of the models.

101 Scout

This is the highest-spec Scout. It features all the upgrades you could ask for, including inverted adjustable front forks, dual disk Brembos, and aggressive graphics. If you want to look fast and go fast, this is the model.

The priciest of the Scout bunch, the 101 Scout has an MSRP of $16,999.

Scout Bobber

Anyone who's after classic bobber style, the Scout Bobber is for you. It features a stripped-back design, a blacked-out front, chopped bobber fenders, and a headlight nacelle.

The Scout Bobber will start at $12,999.

Sport Scout

If the 101 Scout is too aggressive in terms of its style or too much for your bank account, check out the Sport Scout. This model features a 19-inch front wheel, machined triples, moto handlebars, and six-inch moto-style risers to create the handling and ergonomics of a sportier machine.

Indian has put a starting price on the Sport Scout at $13,499.

Super Scout

The Super Scout is made for those who long for the open road. This model comes with saddlebags, wire wheels, a windshield, and a passenger pillion seat. This is your ride for inter-state trips.

The Super Scout's starting price will be $16,499.

Scout Classic

As its name suggests, the Scout Classic takes the classic design of the Scout and infuses it with today's technology and performance. Some of its most notable features include chrome finishings, and classic Indian Motorcycle flared fenders.

It'll feature a starting price of $13,999 USD.

Trim Levels and Accessories

As mentioned, there are three Scout trim levels: Standard, Limited, and Limited + Tech trim. The Standard trim includes ABS, new LED lighting, and an analog gauge with fuel level and economy readouts.

The Limited trim level includes traction control, cruise control, a USB charger, and three selectable rider modes. Taking things a step further is the Limited + Tech trim, which includes everything from the Limited trim level and adds a 4-inch round touchscreen display.

Via the display, you can use a GPS and RIDE COMMAND.

Shipping Soon

The new Scout will begin shipping in May, and if you want to learn more, head to your local Indian Motorcycle dealership. Let us know in the comments if the new Scout tickles your fancy.