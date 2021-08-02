Where do you get ideas for your new bike projects from? Inspiration can come from anywhere, and if you’re French dealer Indian Motorcycle Metz, you’re totally cool with it coming from more than one place at once. Take their two most recent Scout Bobber builds, which took place simultaneously.

To celebrate selling a record 100 bikes in a single year, the Lorraine, France-based shop built the appropriately-named Hundred. Breaking 100 is about more than just a sales number, so the shop relied on American drag bikes to hone those multiple levels of hundred-ness.

It took a set of Biltwell handlebars and inverted them. Then, the shop further refined the ergonomics with a Wunderkind saddle kit and riser. Performance mods include a totally open intake fitted with a Trask Performance air filter, and a Freedom performance exhaust. Samco reinforced water hoses keep everything nice and cool under pressure.

Gallery: Indian Motorcycle Metz Custom Scout Bobbers - Hundred and Red Wings

13 Photos

Arnott pneumatic shock absorbers make up the rear suspension setup, and the Hundred rides on a set of Revtech wheels wrapped in Avon Cobra Chrome rubber. Brake-wise, a set of Galfer petal discs makes sure you stop when and where you want. Paint specialists AR Performance applied the Orange Lamborghini finish with seven coats of varnish, including a final ceramic layer.

Indian Motorcycle Metz’s second Scout Bobber is all about a general old-school aesthetic. The shop said its main goal was to keep everything simple, with clean lines taking pride of place throughout. It hit up the Indian Motorcycle accessories catalog for some blacked-out levers, along with grips and floorboards. Next, it commissioned a custom solo seat from Les Leathers Joff le Barbu.

Another Arnott air suspension setup went on the Red Wings, along with a 200 section rear tire that necessitated a custom rear fender fabricated by Indian Motorcycle Metz. German metal specialists Blechfee constructed the showstopping springer girder front end on the Red Wings. Metz also installed a lenticular headlight setup, Kellerman indicators, and Klock Werks handlebars to finish the front end off.

Of course, no moto makeover would be complete without a great paint job. So, Metz once again had AR Performance apply a gorgeous Apple Candy paint job to really play off that brightwork. The result, complete with Monza filler cap, imparts a certain timeless and classic appeal. It’s not a vintage Scout, of course, but it’s a modern Scout Bobber that pays homage to its roots.