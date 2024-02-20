When two stellar companies come together to make a limited-edition anything, it's inherently cool. But when the brands are Indian Motorcycles and Roland Sands, calling it "cool" might be downplaying the collaboration.

Not long ago, Indian Motorcycles approached Roland Sands to collaborate on a limited-edition FTR x RSD Super Hooligan. When you think about the flat-tracking, run-what-you-brung roots the FTR Super Hooligan was born out of, it's clear that the classically styled gear Roland Sands brings to the table is the perfect match.

If you want to get your mitts on a limited edition FTR X RSD Super Hooligan, you'd better be quick because they're only making 300 units.

Race Inspired Attire

The FTR x RSD Super Hooligan features Black Metallic bodywork with authentic Super Hooligan race graphics, which beautifully contrast the classic Indian Motorcycle Red frame and matching wheels with gold accents.

Even from afar, there's no mistaking this for a regular FTR R Carbon, thanks to Indian Motorcycle Racing's No. 1 championship logo on the front and side number plates. As you get closer, you'll see all of the race team sponsors' logos on the seat cowl, which is designed to add an extra layer of authenticity.

Anyone lucky enough to get their hands on an FTR x RSD Super Hooligan can decide how far they want to take the race-inspired look. It comes with additional graphics for the radiator shroud, front fender, and front forks that the owner can apply at their discretion.

"The term 'hooligan' has taken on an entirely new meaning in the world of motorcycles, characterized by a rebellious, fearless attitude that places having fun on a motorcycle above all else, and that's what the new FTR is all about," said Aaron Jax, vice president, Indian Motorcycle. "Roland Sands has blazed this trail and built the RSD brand around the hooligan lifestyle. From spinning laps on dirt ovals on mid-size cruisers to today's competitive racing within the MotoAmerica series, the ethos of hooligan riding has not changed.".

Limited Production

As mentioned, only 300 FTR x RSD Super Hooligan bikes will be available globally, and each model is individually numbered with a commemorative tank console.

The eagle-eyed amongst you will have noticed that the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan is based on the FTR R Carbon platform but with a few key differences apart from the aesthetics. The limited edition model comes with an Akrapovič muffler and heat shield. It also features an oil cap, radiator cap, bar-end weights, and adjustable rearsets made by Gilles Tooling.

The new parts add to the bike's premium finish and take from its overall weight, as the FTR x RSD weighs 27 pounds less than the standard FTR R Carbon. So if a $17,249 FTR R Carbon was on your shopping list this year, it might be worth upping your budget to the $18,499 starting price of the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan.