Top Block Presents Its Range Of Accessories For The Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda has just unveiled its newest middleweight naked bike, the CB750 Hornet in the global market. The bike first made its debut at Intermot in Germany, much to the acclaim of fans of the Japanese manufacturer around the world. Now, the CB750 has already begun trickling into multiple markets across the globe, with initial reviews of the bike proving that it is indeed a worthy contender in the middleweight naked bike segment.

Now, along with the launch of a highly popular models comes a rapidly growing selection of aftermarket accessories, and indeed, the same is true of the CB750 Hornet. Take for example, French manufacturer Top Block, who has just unveiled its range of accessories for Honda's new middleweight naked bike. Top Block offers engine protectors, as well as two differing tail tidy options. Let's take a closer look.

The engine protection kit designed for the CB750 Hornet mounts on to the bikes frame at three attachment points per side. It's stylized to match the edgy, angular design of the bike, but also made out of CNC machinec ertacetal pads to protect the bike's engine and body work in the event of a drop or slide. The mounting hardware is made out of steel plates, and finished in black epoxy paint for a hardwearing finish. It retails for 280 Euros, or the equivalent of $303 USD.

Up next, an accessory designed to give the bike a more compact and sporty aesthetic. Rear fender eliminator kits are definitely a personal preference, and Top Block offers two options for Honda's newest naked bike. The first one is a high-position license plate mount that mounts directly underneath the bike's tail. It's made out of a laser-cut aluminum frame and finished in matte black. It bolts directly onto the stock tail's mounting points, and is compatible with the bike's stock turn indicators. It retails for 130 Euros, or $141 USD.

The next option serves two functions—aesthetic and practical. The low-position license plate holder cleans up the lines of the bike's tail section by positioning the license plate behind the rear wheel. Attached to the chain tensioners, the piece comes with an optional mudguard to prevent water and small debris from being flung onto the vehicles behind you. It's also compatible with the stock indicators, and comes with a built-in license plate light. It retails for 290 Euros (or around $314 USD), or 330 Euros ($358 USD) with the optional mudguard.