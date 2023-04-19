Italy’s two-wheeled market closed Q1 2023 with a considerable upswing. In March alone, scooter sales amounted to 17,777 units sold, while motorcycles recorded 18,221 new registrations. Those figures equate to a 31.5-percent boost for scoots and a 25.8-percent increase for bikes. In total, Italy’s two-wheeled market posted a 26.7-percent spike in March, 2023, and growth to the tune of 27.6 percent in Q1 2023.

The country’s performance is nothing but positive from a bird’s eye view, but Italy’s Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories) also breaks down the top-selling motorbikes in the third month of the year.

Moto Morini’s X-Cape 650 adventure bike kicks off the top ten list with 283 units sold, while Honda’s jack of all trades, the NC750X, secures the ninth spot with 303 units moved. Keeping the tourer streak alive, 343 Yamaha Tracer 7 units registered are enough for eighth place, but Moto Guzzi’s V7 comes in as the sole retro with 353 units shipped. Locking down the sixth spot, Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 turns in another impressive performance with 380 examples sold.

Honda recently introduced the CB750 Hornet, but the new naked wasted no time cracking the top five, recording 401 units sold in the process. Team Blue’s Tracer family proves its pedigree with the Tracer 9 seizing the fourth spot with 520 units purchased. As usual, the top three places go to the Honda Africa Twin, BMW R 1250 GS, and Benelli TRK 502 (respectively). Italian consumers registered 674 Africa Twins, 621 R 1250 GSs, and 600 TRK 502s throughout March, 2023.

With Q2 still in its infancy, Italian dealers will look to the top sellers to build on the growth gained at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. We look forward to seeing whether the country can maintain that momentum throughout the year.