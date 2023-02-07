If you're a thrifty motorcyclist, as I am, chances are most if not all of your bikes in your stable are used. Indeed, I haven't bought a brand new motorcycle in years, and I'm perfectly happy with the way things are so far. Indeed, while buying brand new is awesome as you get stuff like dealer freebies, warranty, and the idea that your bike is fresh and totally yours, one can't deny the benefits of buying used, either.

This is especially true if you really take the time to inspect and test the bike in question. Going for a used bike, instead of brand new, can save you a ton of money, as well as a lot of time, as you won't need to wait months for it to make its way to your garage. Indeed, in the first month of 2023, it seems that the used market has been picking up steam, particularly in Italy.

A recent report published by Italian motorcycling publication Moto.It shows data from Automobile Club of Italy (ACI), specifically regarding transfers of ownership of motorcycles for the month of January, 2023. In total, 35,794 transfers were made this year, as against 34,065 transfers made in January, 2022. This translates to a 5.1-percent increase in sales of used motorcycles versus the same period of the previous year.

Unfortunately, the report doesn't go into the specifics of the types of motorcycles that are most popular in the used market. However, in our previous article about brand new motorcycle sales in Italy, I stated that the market saw a massive 37-percent leap in January 2023 versus the same period of 2022. Interestingly, scooters made up the bulk of the most popular models, indicating that more and more people are snapping up scooters, presumably for use on a daily basis, be it for commuting to school, work, or running errands.