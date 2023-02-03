2023 has just begun, and things are looking pretty good for the Italian motorcycle market. January, 2023, has seen an impressive 37.7-percent spike in motorcycle sales in Italy—and we haven’t even entered the spring and summer riding months. Data provided by the Associazione Nazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accessori (ANCMA) indicates that the start of the year has seen a lot of growth in Italy’s motorcycle segment. Let’s take a closer look.

In total, 21,374 two-wheelers were sold in Italy in January, 2023. Unsurprisingly, scooters accounted for more than half of these, with 10,720 units sold. This marks a whopping 77.4-percent increase versus January of 2022. Up next, motorcycles accounted for 9,482 registrations in January, 2023, a 22-percent increase versus the same period last year. Up next, mopeds saw a decline by 33.9 percent, selling just 1,112 units in January, 2023. ANCMA, however, states that there was a special order received in January 2022, resulting in inflated sales figures for that time frame.

On a similar note, electric two-wheelers accounted for 868 units in January, 2023, a significant 17.10-percent drop versus January, 2022. However, this was again due to the same special order made in 2022. If we look at sales data over in Spain, we’ll notice that scooters have also seen a massive spike in popularity. In fact, we previously reported that the entirety of Spain’s top 10 best-selling models for 2022 were scooters. It’s understandable that a similar trend would carry over to Italy, as well as other parts of Europe.

As for specific models, there’s no surprise that the Japanese manufacturers, Honda, in particular, have made a killing in the Italian market. As usual, Honda’s SH 150 and 350 scooters were the top performers. Interestingly, the Honda X-ADV took third place, and the adventure-enduro Africa Twin is sitting pretty in seventh place overall—outdoing the mighty BMW R 1250 GS, which has to settle for 13th place, at least for now. Nevertheless, the GS has taken the lead from the Benelli TRK 502, which is now in 15th place.