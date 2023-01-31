We’ve gone into quite a bit of detail regarding the sales performance of the motorcycle industry in multiple countries, particularly in Europe, for 2022. Generally, the consensus is that not much has changed versus previous years, with the top players in the game being popular models from some of the world’s biggest manufacturers. If we move over to Spain, however, you’ll notice something interesting.

Sales data for 2022 provided by Moto-Station indicates that scooters have seen a massive boom in Spain. Indeed, the top ten best-selling two-wheelers in the European country were all scooters, with a motorcycle, the Yamaha MT-07 to be exact, sitting in 11th place as the country’s best-selling motorcycle.

Having said that, there has been a shift in user preference, not just in Spain, but across Europe in recent years. More and more people are realizing the benefits of getting around on two wheels, and naturally, riding a scooter is much easier than riding a motorbike. On top of that, new and improved models from manufacturers big and small have provided scooters with some thoroughly impressive technology.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 10 best-selling two-wheelers in Spain for 2022. In first place, we have the Honda PCX 125, with a total of 8,361 brand new units rolling off Honda showrooms. The PCX is particularly interesting thanks to its maxi-scooter proportions mated to beginner-friendly performance. In second place, Taiwanese manufacturer SYM takes the spot with its Symphony 125, with 5,965 of these commuter scooters making it to new owners. Third place is occupied by yet another Honda, the SH 125i, with 5,736 units sold in Spain in 2022.

In fourth place, yet another Taiwanese brand takes the spot: the Kymco Agility City 125, with 4,922 scooters sold. Up next, Yamaha sold 4,263 units of the XMAX 125, and Honda sold 4,150 units of its Forza 125 beginner-friendly maxi-scooter. In seventh place, Italian manufacturer Piaggio sold 3,623 Liberty scooters in Spain. Meanwhile, French marque Peugeot Motorcycles’ Tweet 125i sits in eighth place, with 2,873 units sold. In ninth place and tenth place respectively, the Honda Vision 110 with 2,492 sold, and the biggest scooter of the bunch, the Yamaha TMAX, with 2,376 brand new scooters rolling off the lot.

Interestingly, when it comes to motorcycles, two middleweight naked bikes are the best-selling models in Spain—the Yamaha MT-07 is in 11th overall, with 2,171 units sold in Spain in 2022. In 12th, the Kawasaki Z900, with 2,147 units.