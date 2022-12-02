Chinese Manufacturer Voge Launches The Sfida SR4 Scooter In Italy

From a practicality perspective, it’s hard to beat the maxi-scooter. Essentially combining the in-city utility of a scooter with the long-distance riding ability of a tourer or cruiser, maxi-scooters are probably the easiest, most comfortable way to get around on two wheels. It isn’t at all surprising that these utilitarian two-wheelers have gained a lot of popularity in Europe and Asia.

In Italy, for example, new models have popped up in recent times, with one of the newest ones coming from Chinese manufacturer Voge. A premium brand under the Chinese motorcycle giant Loncin, Voge’s models have made their way across the European market, and comprise a wide selection of styles and configurations. Its newest model, which was also showcased at EICMA 2022, is called the Sfida SR4, a sporty maxi-scooter with an emphasis on technology.

Speaking of tech, the Voge Sfida SR4 is equipped with all the hallmark features of a premium maxi-scooter, and then some. For starters, it gets a large under-seat storage compartment, full LED lights, and cubby holes on the front apron. However, Voge dials the premium factor up just a bit by integrating cornering lights, a traction control system, dual-channel ABS, and a large, seven-inch, full-color TFT display. Via the instrument cluster, you can also pair your smartphone and Bluetooth helmet communicator. Last but not least, there’s also a built-in tire pressure monitoring system.

On the performance side of things, the Sfida is powered by a 350cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that churns out 29 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 21 lb-ft of torque. To provide maximum comfort, the Sfida features damper-equipped engine mounts that absorb the majority of the vibrations of the thumper. As for its underpinnings, the Sfida utilizes a tubular steel frame with a die-cast aluminum alloy swingarm reducing unsprung weight. It gets 35 millimeter telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock from KYB, as well as ABS-equipped brakes from J.Juan.

Less than a month following the scooter’s showcase at EICMA, the Sfida SR4 is already available in Voge dealers across Italy. It’s offered at 6,840 Euros, which translates to about $7,114 USD, and is available in only one Sparkling Black color scheme.

