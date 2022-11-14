Voge Unveils The 900 DS Adventure Bike At EICMA

Earlier in October, 2022, we got wind that Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Voge was going to release a new mid-sized adventure bike called the 900 DS. This bike was meant to represent the very best of what the Loncin-owned brand had to offer, and now the time has finally come for it to be unveiled in all its glory at EICMA 2022.

Indeed, a lot of the speculated details about the 900 DS have been confirmed, chief of which is the fact that it shares a lot in common with the BMW F 850 GS. For those of you unaware, BMW sources its engines for its 850 and 900 models from Chinese manufacturer Loncin. As such, it’s not at all surprising that Loncin, through its premium brand Voge, has decided to come up with its own iteration of BMW’s mid-sized ADV.

Diving right into it, the Voge 900 DS sports the same engine as the BMW F 900 R, an 895cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin cranking out 96.5 horsepower and 64 ft-lbs of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission with an up and down quick-shifter as standard, as well as an assist slipper clutch to take the edge of sloppy downshifts. Mated to this impressive powertrain is a slew of sophisticated electronics all controlled by a throttle-by-wire system, allowing the rider access to a variety of ride modes.

All pertinent ride information is displayed via a large full-color TFT display which looks very similar to that of BMW’s interfaces. Other features include a full-LED lighting system complete with fog lights, as well as a 12V power outlet and USB port on the dashboard. Additional amenities include cruise control, heated grips and saddle, and a full set of aluminum luggage consisting of side panniers and a top case.

The Voge 900 DS makes use of some premium underpinnings slotting it squarely in the middleweight ADV segment. For starters, we find fully adjustable forks with an adjustable centrally mounted monoshock at the rear. The brakes consist of Brembo hardware and feature dual-channel ABS. As is the case with most trail-focused enduro ADVs, the 900 DS rolls on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, and boasts an impressive ground clearance of 825 millimeters. Thanks to its rather traditional perimeter steel frame, however, the bike is pretty heavy at 220 kilograms dry.

