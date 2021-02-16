BMW Launches F 850 GS 40th Anniversary Edition In Malaysia

Mid last year, BMW launched a special edition of the F 850 GS adventure bike. Dubbed the '40 Years GS Edition', the special edition GS came with a striking yellow and black color scheme that made it stand out from the crowd. The black and yellow color scheme serves as a symbolic commemoration to BMW's iconic motorcycle which initially debuted 40 years ago.

BMW Motorrad Malaysia has launched the special edition bike in the Malaysian market for RM 85,500, or the equivalent of $21,226 USD. The special yellow and black colorway comes at an RM 6,000 premium over the standard F 850 GS which comes with a sticker price of RM 79,500, or $19,737 USD.

Going into more detail on the special edition bike, it comes outfitted with yellow hand guards, and rims which have been anodized in a metallic gold finish. It also features a radiator guard laden with GS styling cues. Additionally, the special edition F 850 GS comes standard with luggage racks ready to mount soft or hard panniers. Lastly, it also gets special upholstery on the saddle complete with an embossed GS logo.

As far as performance is concerned, the F 850 GS 40 Years GS Edition comes outfitted with the standard powertrain. Powering the bike is a parallel-twin engine complete with liquid cooling, and eight-valve cylinder head, and a 270-degree crank. This makes the bike's 95 horsepower delivery feel more like a V-twin, as opposed to the lawnmower-esque character of standard 180-degree mills. It comes with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), as well as Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (ESA).

The BMW F 850 GS 40 Years GS Edition is equipped with a massive 6.5-inch TFT screen which displays all the pertinent information you could desire. Additionally, it gets Bluetooth smartphone connectivity as standard. Lastly, all BMW motorcycles in Malaysia boast an impressive three-year warranty, as well as a three-year roadside assistance coverage package. Do note that stocks of the BMW F 850 GS 40 Years GS Edition are very limited and will only be on sale in the 2021 model year. So be sure to get in touch with your nearest BMW dealership if you'd want to acquire this special machine.