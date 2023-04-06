Italy’s two-wheeled segment ended 2022 on a modest upswing. While the country endured a sales rollercoaster throughout the year, it looked to 2023 with optimistic eyes. According to the latest data released by Italy’s Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories), it seems that the region reached those goals with ease.

Scooters ruled the roost with 17,777 units sold, which represents a 31.5-percent improvement over March, 2022 sales figures. Motorcycles weren’t far behind with a 25.8-percent increase and 18,221 vehicles registered during the same period. Sadly, all the news couldn’t be good, with mopeds slumping by 5.72 percent due to just 1,548 units sold throughout the month. All together, Italy’s two-wheeled sector recorded 26.6 percent of growth in March, 2023.

Those numbers only underscore the nation’s encouraging Q1 2023. With 64,689 vehicles purchased in the first three months of the year, two-wheeler sales have soared by 27.6 percent. Scooters are responsible for much of that uptick, with 39,811 units registered. That total equates to a 45.4 percent spike compared to Q1 2022.

Motorbikes moved nearly as many units with 38,976 vehicles sold, but that only results in a 19-percent increase over last year’s opening quarter. Unfortunately, mopeds suffered throughout January, February, and March, reporting just 3,763 units moved and a decrease of 17.3 percent.

Within the scooter ranks, Honda dominates the competition with the SH350, SH125, ADV350, X-ADV 750, and SH150 locking out the top five spots. Unsurprisingly, the Honda Africa Twin, BMW R 1250 GS, and Benelli TRK 502 lead the way for motorcycles in Q1 2023, but the Royal Enfield Meteor 650 made a strong debut on the list at the 23rd position.

Hopefully, Italy can maintain the momentum it built throughout the first months of 2023 and can avoid the rollercoaster that was 2022.