Stylmartin's New Vertigo Air Boots Keep Your Feet Cool In Warm Weather

Stylmartin, an Italian brand known for its fashionable yet protective motorcycle shoes and boots, has introduced a new high-cut shoe to its 2023 range. The new Vertigo Air blends the appeal of a hiking shoe with the safety of a motorcycle shoe. The waterproof Vertigo WP was introduced last winter, but with the start of the motorcycling season comes the Vertigo Air, which is more suited for summer riding.

The selection of materials is the most noticeable contrast between the Vertigo Air and the WP. The WP features a waterproofing layer to keep the rider's feet dry in rainy conditions, but the Vertigo Air has a mesh construction for optimal ventilation and breathability, making it perfect for usage in warmer spring and summer weather. The shoe's top sections are also composed of ventilated fabric rather than leather, which improves its capacity to keep the feet cool, dry, and comfy.

Despite these structural modifications, the Vertigo Air retains all of the qualities that have made the Vertigo WP such a popular option among riders. It has D3O malleolus protectors to safeguard the rider's ankles in case of a slide or crash, as well as a full-grain leather selector reinforcement for increased durability when shifting gears. The shoe also includes a lace-up closure and a buckle threading at the rear for a secure yet easily adjustable fit. Finally, reflective inlays on the shoe improve visibility in low-light circumstances, further adding to its safety factor.

The ability of a motorcycle shoe to protect the rider in the case of an accident is one of its most significant features. The Vertigo Air has been certified as PPE in accordance with the EN13634:2017 standard to guarantee that it satisfies the highest requirements of safety and protection. This standard establishes particular specifications for motorcycle riders' protective footwear, such as impact resistance, abrasion resistance, and ergonomic design. The Vertigo Air has been tested and approved to fulfill these stringent requirements in order to acquire this certification.

Aside from the certification, the Vertigo Air sports a thick "Traction" rubber sole that gives excellent grip and stability while riding and walking. This is especially critical for motorcyclists who need to retain adequate traction while handling their motorbike, especially when it is rainy, slick, or on uneven terrain. The non-slip construction of the sole also aids in the evacuation of mud and water, improving stability and safety.

The Stylmartin Vertigo Air shoe comes in two colors: mud and gray, giving riders some alternatives when it comes to customizing their gear. Furthermore, the shoe is available in an array of sizes ranging from 38 to 47. The Stylmartin Vertigo Air is priced at 209 Euros (about $229 USD), which is comparable to other high-quality protective shoes from other manufacturers.