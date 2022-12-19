Stylmartin Presents The New Navajo EVO Low WP Adventure Boots

For off-road and adventure riders, the right set of boots is absolutely vital, not only for protection in the event of a crash or tumble, but also for giving you the needed support to wrestle the bike through technical terrain. While full motocross or adventure boots are usually the best for this, they can be a little bit uncomfortable on longer rides on the road or highway.

As a sort of middle ground between MX/ADV boots and street riding shoes, “low-cut” adventure boots give off the style and protection of adventure boots, but with more comfort in mind. Differentiated by a lower cut, these boots don’t go all the way to the top of the tibia, and instead go up to the middle of the shin. A good example of these boots are Stylmartin’s new Navajo EVO Low WP. Designed after its full-fledged ADV boot, the Navajo EVO WP, the Low version is a little bit more casual, while still being rugged enough for use on light to moderate off-road terrain.

As such, the rough full-grain leather panels of the Stylmartin Navajo EVO Low WP mimic the same off-road looks as its full-fledged sibling. The upper section of the boot is also water-repellent, and it is finished with a waterproof and breathable liner to keep your feet dry. The Low, like the normal Navajo EVO, has a metal buckle closure mechanism and is crafted with a Velcro fastening on the top. A threading loop, comfort gussets, and an anatomical and micro-perforated footbed are also included. The rubber outsole has a lug design for enhanced traction on any terrain and wet conditions.

As for safety, the Italian manufacturer has always been known for producing some of the best motorcycle-approved footwear in the business. As such, the Navajo EVO Low WP benefits from CE certification in accordance with the EN13634:2017 standard. More specifically, the boots get internal shock-absorbing padding, PU malleolus protections on both sides, heel and toe reinforcements, as well as a leather selector reinforcement for a harder-wearing finish. As for availability and pricing, Stylmartin has priced the Navajo EVO Low SP at a reasonable 249 Euros, or around $264 USD. Sizes range from 38 to 47, and the boots are sold only in black.