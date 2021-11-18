Stylmartin Releases Navajo EVO Adventure Boots

Stylmartin is known for its stylish, retro-inspired riding boots and sneakers. A favorite among the hipster scrambler and café-racer crowd, Stylmartin’s kicks are known to be stylish, comfy, and protective. Apart from an impressive lineup of classic and fashionable riding shoes, the Italian manufacturer also has a line of functional footwear, particularly for the adventure and touring segment.

Stylmartin’s newest offering comes to us in the form of the Navajo EVO boots, a rugged, adventure-style riding boot that’s chock full of features. At a glance, it’s clear that the Navajo EVO is a full-fledged pair of ADV boots, thanks to its high-cut construction and heavy-duty protection. It’s made out of full-grain leather, and offers a certain degree of waterproofing thanks to a water-repellent outer coating and a waterproof inner lining. The inner lining itself incorporates anatomical inserts for maximum comfort and protection, while accordion zones on the back and front offer unrestricted range of motion.

The boots’ high-cut and robust construction ensure that your tibia and ankles are protected in the event things go sideways. Furthermore, Stylmartin has integrated internal PU ankle protectors on both sides of the ankle, as well as leather reinforcements on the toe section. For added comfort and protection, a ventilated protection plate has been installed on the tibia. The boots fit snug and secure thanks to three ratchet buckles. These kicks get a non-slip outsole, an anatomical insole, and reflective inserts on the back.

All these safety features merit the Stylmartin Navajo EVO Boots PPE certification according to EN 13634: 2017 standards. They’re available in only one color, Anthracite, and are offered in sizes 38 to 47. As for pricing, the Stylmartin Navajo EVO retails for 259 Euros, which converts to around $300 USD.