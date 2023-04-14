Canadian Gear Label CKX Levels Up The Ventilation With The Atlas ADV Helmet

Canadian gear specialist CKX has a wide selection of powersports-focused gear and apparel. With products designed for use on ATVs, snowmobiles, and yes, motorcycles, the brand has a presence in the U.S. market thanks to Kimpex, a popular powersports equipment retailer. CKX has a new helmet in its catalog, and it's perfect for adventure riders looking for extra ventilation.

It's called the CKX Atlas, and just like most other adventure-style helmets in the market, it features pointy lines, a peak, and is compatible with goggles. What sets the Atlas apart, however, is its ventilation. Front and center on the lid's chin bar is a flip-down cover that exposes a large vent. The cover can either be flipped open when stuck in traffic or waiting at the trail head, or be removed altogether for a much more ventilated experience.

CKX has also given the Atlas a rather large field of view. The helmet is compatible with CKX's 210º Goggles, which, as the name suggests, offer a wide 210-degree field of view. In fact, CKX is throwing in these goggles for free with every purchase of the Atlas helmet, as part of the brand's ongoing promotion. Meanwhile, on the top of the helmet, the peak is adjustable in that it can be extended and retracted slightly, making it more effective in blocking the sun, or the spray of dirt from the rider in front of you. Said peak can also be removed for a quieter ride on long highway stints.

When it comes to safety features, the CKX Atlas is truly a premium model thanks to its fiberglass shell. Known for being lighter and more impact-resistant than a standard thermoplastic shell, the CKX's fiberglass shell comes in three sizes, and is paired to a total of four EPS liner sizes. Of course, as is the case with all brand new helmets, the Atlas conforms with the latest ECE R22.06 safety standard, making the helmet suitable for both on and off-road applications.

CKX has priced the Atlas at $399.99 to $599.99 depending on trim and color options. Do note that pricing and availability may vary depending on where you ship to.