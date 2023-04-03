French Gear Manufacturer Ixon Presents The MS Skeid Mid-Season Gloves

Despite spring having rolled around in many regions in the northern hemisphere, getting out on the road on two wheels isn't without its risks of inclement weather. During the so-called mid-season, it can be all too easy to be caught out in the rain, unprepared for what lies ahead. This is especially true when we're so eager to get back on our bikes after several months in storage.

That being said, it's specifically during this mid-season that gear and equipment manufacturers begin rolling out their wares for the coming riding season. French gear and equipment maker Ixon is no different, and it offers us a pair of waterproof riding gloves in the form of the MS Skeid. The MS Skeid is meant to be waterproof, and its Bemberg interior lining keeps the rider dry and comfortable even in wet weather. In addition, the gloves include various functional features that make riding safer and more convenient.

The bi-material glove is intended to offer the rider with safety and protection. It is constructed of two materials, cordura ripstop canvas on the back of the hand and goat leather on the palm, making it both sturdy and resilient. To maintain a snug fit and prevent dirt from entering the glove, the short cuff is held with a TPR velcro flap and an elasticated cuff. The glove is intended for comfort and ease of movement, in addition to safety. The use of comfort bellows enables the glove to expand and contract to suit the rider's hand and permit natural movement.

The glove features an array of safety-focused technology to safeguard the rider in addition to the bi-material design and comfort-focused construction. Among these characteristics is a knuckle protective shell. Meanwhile, the palm region is strengthened with extra padding to defend against abrasion and impacts, and a TPR palm slider is added to keep the glove from catching on uneven surfaces when sliding. Finally, the glove has an anti-rollover bridge for the little finger, which aids in the prevention of injuries in the case of a fall by holding the finger in place and minimizing the chance of it becoming snagged or crushed.

The Ixon MS Skeid glove comes in four color combinations: black, black/beige, gray/blue, and black/gray/red. Riders can select a style that best suits their own preferences thanks to the wide range of colors available. Furthermore, the glove is available in a variety of sizes ranging from S to 4XL, guaranteeing that riders with a variety of hand sizes can find a glove that fits well. The Ixon MS Skeid glove costs 109.99 Euros, or around $119 USD.