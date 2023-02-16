Ixon Gets You Ready For Spring With The New MS Rage Gloves

With spring just around the corner, most folks in the northern hemisphere are just about ready to take their bikes out of storage and once again hit the road. Meanwhile, if you’ve been riding alo through the winter, then kudos to you. Whatever the case may be, chances are you’re shopping for new gear in time for the upcoming riding season. Luckily, most gear and equipment manufacturers are starting to roll out their spring collections.

For example, French gear and equipment maker Ixon has launched a new pair of sporty street gloves called the MS Rage. The new gloves are designed primarily for street use, and feature sporty styling clearly inspired by race gauntlets. They are, however, equipped with shorter cuffs for more range of motion and mobility for street use, making them perfect for folks who ride sportbikes or naked bikes for commuting.

In terms of their construction, they’re designed for mid-season riding in that they have thermal capabilities but aren’t exactly built to withstand frigid temps. For example, the MS Rage is outfitted with a waterproof membrane, albeit one with breathable capabilities for ventilation. There’s also a micro-fleece lining for extra warmth.

The gloves are made primarily out of goat leather, so they offer some pretty good tactile response while maintaining durable, abrasion-resistant properties. Additional softshell panels are used to provide extra range of motion, especially on the fingers and wrist. As for the cuff, the MS Rage has a Velcro flap for a secure fit, and an elastic lining under the cuff. The glove features a pre-formed thumb for a more natural feel, as well as accordion finger gussets for more mobility. Like most modern riding gloves, the MS Rage has a touchscreen-compatible index finger.

On the safety side of the equation, Ixon has equipped the MS Rage with multiple reinforcements on injury-prone areas of the hand. For example, there’s a slider at the base of the palm and a PU-coated protective shell on the knuckles. There are also added reinforcements on the side and top of the hand. Thanks to all these features, the gloves are CE-certified level 1 KP conforming to the EN 13594:2015 standard.

In terms of pricing and availability, Ixon sells the MS Rage gloves in sizes ranging from S to 3XL. Colors offered consist of black and black/white, and the gloves retail for 79.99 Euros, or the equivalent of around $86 USD.