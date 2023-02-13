French moto gear manufacturer Racer is best known for its gloves, including the company’s full range of heated gloves. That same tech goes into Racer’s other heated gear offerings, with the District 2 heated down vest keeping both men and women riders in the saddle throughout winter.

The sleeveless piece benefits from a lightweight ripstop nylon construction. A DWR water-repellent treatment protects from precipitation and recycled Primaloft insulation preserves warmth. However, the integrated heating system headlines the District 2. The technology features three settings that distribute heat across four heating zones.

Depending on the power level, a 5V, 3A Power Bank powers the vest for two to five hours of use. The 7.7-ounce, 5.4-inch by 2.7-inch by 0.6-inch unit places little real estate demand on the District 2 and allows the user to recharge the jacket on the run. Riders can easily tuck the power pack into one of the vest’s two interior or exterior pockets, keeping the vest lightweight and streamlined.

Racer offers the District 2 in both men’s and women’s sizes. The brand opts for a Normal cut as opposed to its Slim or Large fit. For guys, the heated vest comes in sizes S-XXXL with black, black/olive, and marine/camel color options.

The ladies don’t enjoy the same luxury of choice, unfortunately. Racer only sells the District Women 2 in a black colorway spanning sizes S-XXL. On the other hand, one detail that remains consistent across the Men's and Women's variants is the €249.95 (~$270 USD) MSRP.

Whether you’re a day-in, day-out urban commuter or a long-distance traveler, Racer’s District 2 heated down vest shields riders from the elements with the ideal combination of lightweight construction, waterproofing, and heating technology. It might be time to think of the French moto gear manufacturer as more than just a glove maker.