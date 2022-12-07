G-Heat’s New Outdoor V2 Heated Socks Keep You Warm Through The Winter

In most parts of the world, winter has arrived, or if not, it’s coming really soon. Though it may seem disheartening to ride your bike in the cold, wet weather, a lot of us don’t have a choice as our two-wheeled companions are our only way to get around. Conversely, some of us just love riding so much that we’re willing to brave the cold for some much-needed saddle time.

Of course, when hitting the road in frigid weather, being nice and comfortable will certainly pay dividends. There are tons of options when it comes to thermal gear nowadays, with gear and equipment makers rolling out all sorts of wonderful new products with all sorts of new materials designed to keep the water and the cold out, and the warmth in. When it comes to keeping your feet warm and dry, there are indeed a lot of waterproof motorcycle boots available out there. However, sometimes waterproof just isn’t enough.

Just like our hands, our feet can be particularly susceptible to the cold, and having the numbing sensation crawling down to your feet is certainly something we want to avoid at all costs. Luckily there’s such a thing as heated socks, and while you may be able to snag a pair of these from Wish.com, you may want to steer clear of uncertified products, especially when stuff like electricity and heat come in direct contact with your body. Luckily a French brand that has developed a reputation for quality thermal outdoor products, G-Heat, has a new pair of heated socks that can keep you warm and comfy without the worry of having your lower extremities turn into barbecue.

G-Heat has been in the heated clothing game since 2017, and has products catering to all sorts of outdoorsy folks such as cycling, skiing, hiking, and all sorts of winter sports. The brand also has motorbike gear such as heated gloves and vests. While the Outdoor V2 heated socks can certainly be used for other applications outside of motorcycling, they’re certainly something that’ll come in handy on the saddle during winter months.

The Outdoor V2 socks are made out of a blend of elastase and nylon, and have a wireless heating system situated above and below the toes. This heating mechanism is very slim, so you should still be able to fit in your usual riding boots. It also has a remote control as well as a toggle switch on the battery, allowing you to select between three heating levels.

Each of the socks is equipped with a 2,600 mAh battery pack which can be recharged via a USB port. Situated at the very top of the socks, the batteries are high enough that you could still wear boots without having the batteries get in the way. Depending on the heat level you choose, the batteries should be able to provide between one-and-a-half to six hours of warmth. Pricing and availability-wise, you’re looking at a pair of socks that retails for 169.90 Euros, or approximately $177 USD, without the cost of the batteries. If you’re buying your first pair, you’ll be needing to fork out 209.90 Euros ($218 USD) with batteries included.