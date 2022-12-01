Racer’s New Troop 4 Gloves Keep You On The Saddle Through The Winter

When riding in cold weather, your hands are among the first parts of your body to succumb to the cold. I’m sure those of you who’ve been caught in a summer rain shower with your mesh gloves on would already start feeling the discomfort once you got up to speed. Naturally, winter riding gloves are the answer to this, however, those of you who are new to riding may not be ready to shell out hundreds of dollars for a premium pair of gloves.

Luckily, there are several gear and equipment makers out there who offer budget-friendly gear options targeted towards younger riders and folks on a budget. For example, French gear and equipment brand Racer has released the Troop 4, a thermal, protective, winter motorcycle glove priced at just 69.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $73, shipping not yet included.

Racer’s Troop 4 riding gloves incorporate Racer’s technical prowess in the world of winter sports, particularly in skiing and snow mobiles. In the case of the Troop 4, it’s a waterproof, thermal pair of gloves with mid-cuff design. It’s made out of large neoprene panels with abrasion-resistant oxford fabric on the cuff. The fingers also get rubberized inserts for better grip and feel on the controls.

As for protective features, the Troop 4’s exterior is made out of two-piece goat leather on the palm, providing abrasion resistance and decent tactile feel on the controls. On the base of the palm, the glove equips additional reinforcements that offer impact and slide protection. Meanwhile, on the back of the hand, the glove features a rigid knuckle insert. Racer’s Troop 4 gets a touch-screen compatible insert on the index finger, and is tightened with a Velcro fastener on the cuff. Overall, it’s PPE certified in accordance with the EN13954 standard.

As for pricing and availability, Racer ships its products across Europe, parts of Asia, and the U.S. The Racer Troop 4 gloves are offered in black, black and gray, and khaki and black, with sizes ranging from S to 3XL. As mentioned earlier, it’s priced at 69.95 Euros ($73) exclusive of taxes and shipping.