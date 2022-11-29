The women’s motorcycling gear market has come a long way in recent years. Of course, the industry still has a ways to go in this department, but Alpinestars’ Stella Alya Sport Waterproof Jacket shows that major manufacturers are at least aware of shifting rider dynamics.

The jacket’s weatherproof top layer incorporates abrasion-resistant 600D fabric with stretch softshell inserts to preserve the rider’s range of motion without sacrificing protection. That abrasion-resistant material is only the first line of defense too.

The Stella Alya comes standard with CE-certified (Level 1) Nucleon Flex Plus shoulder and elbow armor. Lite DFS shoulder sliders also soften the blow, but customers will need to purchase chest and back protectors separately. Those seeking the utmost safety will rejoice over the jacket’s Tech-Air 3 and Tech-Air 5 compatibility, which yields Class A (PPE EN17092 standard) protection.

If you’re concerned about protection from the elements, Alpinestars has you covered as well. The Stella Alya not only flaunts a 2L waterproof membrane and a water-repellent treatment but the removable microfleece thermal liner seals out the cold too. Should things heat up on the road, however, the jacket’s underarm vents provide sufficient airflow.

When it comes to comfort, Alpinestars spares no expense. The soft-lined sport collar not only favors a cozy fit but also helps retain body heat. The preformed sleeves maintain the sporty look while an extended rear profile, hip comfort zips, and adjustable wrist closures provide weather-resistant performance.

Whether you’re touring or commuting, the Stella Alya’s four exterior pockets, two interior pouches, and one waterproof pocket should meet all riders’ needs.

Alpinestars only offers the Stella Alya Sport Waterproof Jacket in black but sizes range between XS-XXL. Minimal branding at the shoulders and back positions the item for on-the-bike errands and off-the-bike gatherings. That double-duty functionality is an especially good value when one considers the $289.95 price tag.