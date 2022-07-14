RST Introduces Women’s X Kevlar Straight Leg 2 Riding Jeans

Popular British gear and equipment maker RST has an extensive array of gear and apparel designed to fit a variety of applications. With more and more women getting into the lovely sport of motorcycling, it's only apt that many manufacturers are expanding their catalogs to include a variety of women-specific riding gear and apparel. Such is true with RST.

As part of RST's newest summer riding gear collection, a new pair of casual style riding jeans has been released. Dubbed the X Kevlar Straight Leg 2, this lady-specific pair of jeans flaunts the fashionable styling of a casual pair of jeans, with the protective features of a motorcycle-approved pair of pants. To achieve this, the pants employ a straight-cut design, and a clean, single-piece construction on the front and back. It does away with additional inserts and gussets more commonly found in riding pants, and as such, is lighter weight and more subdued.

The denim fabric of the Straight Leg 2 is strengthened with Kevlar fibers for increased abrasion resistance, making it a true design for use on motorized two-wheelers. It contains compartments for optional hip protectors and detachable level 1 CE-certified knee protection as standard equipment. As a result, the model has earned Class A PPE certification under the EN17092 standard.

When it comes to comfort, the Straight Leg 2 features a full cotton mesh lining. RST has even equipped it with a total of five pockets for added convenience. Just like your favorite pair of casual jeans, the Straight Leg 2 gets belt loops for you to wear a traditional belt as well as hang your keys on, as well as a button and fly closure. To add a dash of style, contrast stitching, along with the RST badge on the back have been included.

As for pricing and availability, RST is offering the new lady-specific Straight Leg 2 jeans in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. It's also available in a men's cut, and carries all the same features, as well as its price, which is pegged at 149.99 Euros, making out to around $160 USD, per current exchange rates.