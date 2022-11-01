Dutch gear maker REV’IT! knows that rain, snow, and sleet keep many motorcycles off the road come the winter months. While such conditions warrant storing your bike during the cold season, riders in more temperate climates have no excuse for not braving chiller temps, especially when REV’IT!’s latest Fall/Winter Gloves line offers a little something for everyone.

The firm’s 2022 offerings not only span commuters, tourers, and off-road explorers but also caters to different needs and budgets. For instance, the brand’s new Liberty H2O Gloves pull out all the stops in the name of warmth. Touting REV’IT!’s Thermotronic Heating Technology, the winter gloves keep your mitts toasty at around 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Users can choose between four different heat modes with a large, color-coded button at the top of the hand. On the inside, PrimaLoft Gold lining and a reflective Exkin Platinum layer provide optimal insulation, while a hydratex|Z-liner shields from wind and water.

Gallery: REV’IT! Fall/Winter 2022 Gloves Lineup

For those that already have heated grips, REV’IT! designed the Fusion 2 GTX gloves with you in mind. The brand’s PWR|shell 500D stretch twill and hard-shell knuckle/finger guards protect the top of the hands and GORE-TEX material locks out moisture.

The Stratos 2 GTX applies the same GORE-TEX tech for waterproofing but also employs a blend of leather, textile, and CE-certified SeeSoft 3D knuckles for comprehensive protection. A 3M Thinsulate thermal lining retains heat, yet a Single Motion Closure System makes slipping in and out of the gloves easier than ever.

If you’re operating on a tight budget and have a perfectly good pair of summer gloves, the Baret GTX Infinium Underglove should get you through the season. Equipped with GORE-TEX Infinium Windstopper technology, the snug-fitting base layer blocks out the elements without negatively impacting the user’s feel on the controls.

Lastly, the REV’IT! Lava H20 Ladies gloves come lavished in high-loft synthetic “fur” a lightweight Fiberfill liner. On the exterior, a hydratex membrane seals out moisture. Protection is also key, with Thermoplastic rubber knuckle, a Temperfoam thumb, and PWR|Shell palm covering every angle.

The REV’IT! Fall/Winter 2022 Gloves Lineup starts at just $54.99 and goes up to $299.99.