Motorcycle gear manufacturers have no shortage of weather- and abrasion-resistant materials at their disposal. From Aramid to Kevlar to Gore-Tex, moto jacket and trousers descriptions frequently offer a laundry list of advanced fabrics. Rev’It!’s new Component H2O pants are no different, and the weather-proof and protective pantlones put those features to good use.

The Dutch gear maker constructs the Component H2O from three layers of Cordura 750D and PWR/Shell Ripstop fabric. The tear-resistant material certainly helps in a slide, but that doesn’t stop Rev’It! from adding leather panels for additional safety. On the other hand, stretch inserts maximize the rider’s range of motion while Sure Grip sections preserve grip in wet conditions.

When the clouds open up, a Hydratex |3C laminated membrane repels water. Conversely, a removable thermal liner keeps heat in when temperatures drop. Of course, riders can stow away the thermal liner when the sun returns, but ventilation pockets at the thighs only enhance the Component H2O’s versatility.

Rev’It! doesn't forget about crash protection either. The CE-certified Level 1 Seesmart soft shoulder and knee protectors net the trousers a Class A PPE rating. However, reflective elements at the legs take the proactive approach to avoiding interactions with fellow motorists.

On the comfort front, the Component H2O prioritizes personal fit. Adjustment straps at the waist and legs not only maintain a snug fit but also help seal out water. Calf zips also open the lower pant legs for a more relaxed fit, while strap suspender compatibility keeps your breeches where they belong.

For those partial to full outfits, the H2O also accommodates touring jackets with a half-zip waist connector. Slit pockets at the hip help riders store all their critical personal items without taking up too much room.

The Component H2O may only come in a black color scheme, but Rev’It! offers the waterproof pants in sizes S-4XL and short, standard, and long length options. As a part of Rev’It!’s new Dirt series, the Component H2O’s retail for $449.99.